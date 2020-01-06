77th Golden Globes: Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor; 'Joker' loses
The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards were held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, last night.
English comedian Ricky Gervais hosted the awards for the fifth time, hitting out at celebrities for working with large corporations such as Apple, Amazon, and Disney.
Meanwhile, Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks took home the coveted Cecil B. DeMille Award.
Here's the full list of winners:
Chief categories
'1917' wins Best Picture in Drama
The Best Motion Picture (Drama) award went to 1917 (sorry Joker fans), while Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won in the Musical/Comedy category.
For Drama, Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor for Joker, while Renée Zellweger was named Best Actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy.
For Musical/Comedy, Taron Egerton won Best Actor for Rocketman and Awkwafina Best Actress for The Farewell.