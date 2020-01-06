Australia fires: Bollywood celebrities speak up on the tragedy
Entertainment
Following their counterparts in the West, Bollywood celebrities have now come out to speak up on the catastrophic Australian bushfire tragedy.
Those who have voiced concern over the crisis include actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Dia Mirza, Kunal Kemmu, among others.
The Australian bushfires, that have been raging since months, have led to unprecedented nationwide destruction of life and property.
Here are more details.
Details
Heartbreaking and alarming: Celebrities' reaction to the fires
Several Bollywood stars have taken to social media to speak about the devastating fires.
Actress Dia Mirza wrote, "This is also real. This is also happening. This must stop. We can stop this. Come together."
Meanwhile, actor Kunal Kemmu penned, "What's happening in Australia is heart breaking and alarming. Prayers for all the animals and people who have lost their lives and homes."
Hollywood
Nicole Kidman, Selena Gomez have pledged donations
Notably, many Hollywood celebrities have already voiced concern over the deadly fires that have engulfed Australia.
Veteran Australian-American actress Nicole Kidman, along with husband Keith Urban, has pledged to donate $500,000 to firefighters.
Meanwhile, actor/singer Selena Gomez has also pledged a donation.
Other stars who have raised concern over the disaster include singer/songwriter Pink, actor/environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Russell Crowe.
Fires
20 people, 480 million animals killed by the Austrlian bushfires
The Australian bushfires, that have been raging since September 2019, have burned more than 12 million acres of land.
As a result of the fires, at least 20 people have lost their lives, another 28 have been reported missing, and over 1,500 homes have been destroyed.
Moreover, an estimated 480 million animals have been killed in the fires.
Instagram Post
Act on climate, invest in nature: Dia Mirza's plea
This is also real. This is also happening. This must stop. We can stop this. Come together. Stay united. Act on climate. Invest in nature. Secure/protect forests. Grow indigenous trees. Empower organisations and individuals who make a difference. Learn the facts. Don’t be scared. Don’t run. Don’t hide. Face it. Feel it. Spend time with children. HEAR them. 🌏 #AustraliaBushFires #ForPeopleAndPlanet #SDGs #SundayVibes #NoteToSelf
A post shared by diamirzaofficial on
Instagram Post
'Need to fix things before they get out of control'
What’s happening here in Australia is heart breaking and alarming. Prayers for all the animals and people who have lost their lives and homes. Strength to the people trying to get these fires under control. We need to fix things before they get out of control. We only have this planet and it’s been burning ・・・ If you've recently started reading and hearing about the bushfires in Australia, here's what you need to know about what's been going on, how they compare to other fires and what you can do to help. For the bar chart, we were inspired by @anti.speciesist post and remixed it. We tagged some organizations on the last slide that you can donate to as well as in our stories to also stay informed on the fires - a great resource to follow is @greenpeaceap. #australia #bushfires #climatechange #koalas #carbon #carbonemissions #climatecrisis
A post shared by khemster2 on
Instagram Post
'Only we can save us'
Only we can save us... #Repost @gretathunberg ・・・ Australia is on fire. And the summer there has only just begun. 2019 was a year of record heat and record drought. Today the temperature outside Sydney was 48,9°C. 500 million (!!) animals are estimated dead because of the bushfires. Over 20 people have died and thousands of homes have burned to ground. The fires have spewed 2/3 of the nations national annual CO2 emissions, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. The smoke has covered glaciers in distant New Zealand (!) making them warm and melt faster because of the albedo effect. And yet. All of this still has not resulted in any political action. Because we still fail to make the connection between the climate crisis and increased extreme weather events and nature disasters like the #AustraliaFires That has to change. And it has to change now. My thoughts are with the people of Australia and those affected by these devastating fires.
A post shared by dianapenty on
Twitter Post
My heart is crying, says actor Gautam Gulati
My heart is crying after seeing this 😔 6 Million hectares have burned,an area inhabited by 500 millions animals,many endangered.#PrayForAustralia pic.twitter.com/eShkXpDcEU— Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) January 5, 2020