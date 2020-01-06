Here's everything coming to Netflix India this week (January 6-12)
Entertainment
Binge-watching Netflix might not be a part of your New Year resolution, but with so many new and exciting movies and series coming/returning to the streaming giant, it would be difficult not to indulge.
The second week of 2020 brings along major Netflix shows like Titans, The InBESTigators, and AJ and the Queen.
Here's what you can watch on Netflix India this week.
Details
'Live Twice, Love Once', 'Cheer' coming this week
Netflix original film Live Twice, Love Once will drop on Tuesday (January 7). The movie follows a man's quest to reunite with his childhood crush, after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
On Wednesday, a new documentary-series titled Cheer will make its debut on Netflix. The docuseries follows the journey of Navarro College's competitive cheer squad as they work to win a coveted national title.
Friday
'Titans', 'The InBESTigators' to bring new seasons this Friday
Friday will mark the release of a plethora of new/returning Netflix original shows.
The returning series include DC's sci-fi series Titans, which will return for a second season, Australian mockumentary The InBESTigators (Season 2), and animated comedy series Harvey Girls Forever!, which will bring forward its fourth season.
A fresh Netflix Indian original series Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega will also debut this Friday.
Other titles
'AJ and the Queen', 'Medical Police' releasing on Friday
AJ and the Queen (Season 1) also makes its Netflix debut on Friday. The series follows the story of drag queen Ruby Red and his unlikely sidekick - 10-year-old AJ.
Another major show coming out on Friday is Giri/Haji (Season 1).
Other shows releasing this Friday are Medical Police (Season 1), Until Dawn (Season 1), and Scissor Seven (Season 1).