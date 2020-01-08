Police complaint filed against Akshay Kumar over controversial TV ad
Entertainment
Despite his perpetually joyful ride at the box-office, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar often finds himself embroiled in one controversy after the other.
In a fresh case, a written complaint was filed against Kumar at the Worli police station in Mumbai on Monday, for allegedly portraying Maratha warriors and the Marathi culture in a bad light, through a television commercial.
Commercial
The TV commercial is for a washing powder brand.
In the two-minute-long video, Kumar can be seen dressed as a Marathi warrior.
The ad film shows Kumar's character and his fellow soldiers getting mocked by his wife for their soiled clothes, after successfully returning from a battle.
The soldiers are then seen dancing and washing their clothes using Nirma, the detergent product.
Complaint
Complainant has sought action against detergent company, Kumar
The complainant, Suryakant Jaggannath Jadhav has submitted a written complaint and a CD containing the footage of the advertisement.
He has alleged that the commercial defames great warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
He has further alleged that the advertisement has hurt the sentiments of the people of Maharashtra, and it disrespects Marathi culture.
He has sought action against Kumar and the detergent company.
Twitter Post
#BoycottNirma trends on Twitter
After watching Nirma Advt. all Patriotics demands...— HJS Mumbai (@HJSMumbai) January 8, 2020
👉 Nirma Ltd and @akshaykumar should apologies publicly
👉 Withdraw the advertisement from all media#BoycottNirma pic.twitter.com/QHWKIbRYbO
Work
Kumar has three major films releasing in 2020
Separately, on the work front, Kumar-starrer Good Newwz is ruling the box office. The film, that released on December 27, has crossed the Rs. 150 crore mark.
Kumar has three major films coming up in 2020. They include Rohit Shetty's cop film Sooryavanshi, comedy horror film Laxmmi Bomb, and Kumar's first historical drama film Prithviraj, based on the life of king Prithviraj Chauhan.
Instagram Post
Kumar had announced 'Prithviraj' on his birthday
Truly happy to share the news of my first historical film on my birthday. I’m humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor and values - Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan - in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj produced by @yrf . Directed by #DrChandraprakashDwivedi. #Prithviraj in theatres Diwali 2020. LINK IN BIO
A post shared by akshaykumar on