Magazine photoshops Kareena Kapoor's picture, gets brutally slammed
Entertainment
A popular celebrity fashion magazine assumed it would be totally fine to "vanish" Kareena Kapoor Khan's knees, but they should have known netizens always dig the truth.
The magazine shared a heavily photoshopped image of the actress and fans were quick to point out the flaw.
Perhaps the publication wanted to make her legs appear thinner but ended up getting slammed, and rightly so.
Instagram Post
This picture has invited criticism from netizens
Reactions
My knees are hurting: The image sparked hilarious reactions
The incessantly viral picture received a plethora of hilarious reactions with most users wondering what went wrong with Kareena's knees.
One user commented, "Easy with the photoshop peeps, my knees are hurting after looking at this photo. (sic)"
Another wrote, "Why would you do that. Such a bad Photoshop.(sic)"
"You all are wrong....I can see curves ...in the shadows, (sic)" penned another.
Quote
"She's so beautiful, why edit the picture so much?"
A popular Instagram account Diet Sabya also called out the edited image, and wrote, "She's so beautiful why did they have to edit the picture so much.. and by that I mean they forgot to edit the calves in the shadow behind!"
Similar incident
Recently, Kartik Aaryan's 'fake abs' also garnered attention
Notably, this is not the first time that a Bollywood star's photoshopped image has been slammed.
Recently, actor Kartik Aaryan was mercilessly trolled for displaying fake abs in a TV commercial. The ad makers were also accused of misleading the audience and promoting toxic masculinity.
In the past, pictures of celebrities like Deepika Padukone have been slammed for being photoshopped.
Work
Kareena to feature in 'Angrezi Medium', 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
Coming back to Kareena, her film Good Newwz is going strong at the box-office. The film has minted over Rs. 180 crore. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani.
Kareena will next be seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium, also starring Irrfan Khan.
Thereafter, she will star in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is set to release on December 25.