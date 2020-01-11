#ComicBytes: Five of the funniest Marvel Comics superheroes
Entertainment
When they are not fighting crime or saving the world, some superheroes find ample time to indulge in humor.
Some, however, revel in it while doing all the superhero stuff.
From breaking the fourth wall to cracking hilarious one-liners, some superheroes are as funny as it gets.
You can find a number of such heroes in the Marvel Universe. Here are our top picks.
Howard the Duck
He is much more than a horrible movie adaptation
Most people know Howard the Duck from one of the first movies produced by Marvel.
The film tried too hard to be funny (not in a good way though) and bombed at the box office.
Howard's comic book character is completely different from this movie. The magical alien duck with martial artists' abilities often breaks the fourth wall and always has humor on point.
Thor
The hammer swinging God of Thunder/Humor
Thor might not be the strongest Avenger, but he surely is the funniest (out of MCU's initial six) in the movies.
In the comics, however, his character is more of a righteous warrior and a just king. What makes his stories humorous is the way he deals with 'Earthly' matters.
Looking at natural phenomena from an alien's perspective is always funny. So is Thor.
Squirrel Girl
When not defeating big villains, she can be quite funny
Squirrel Girl is relatively unknown but is one of the funniest Marvel characters.
She fights big villains like Thanos and Doctor Doom, acts as a nanny for Luke Cage and Jessica Jones' daughter, and has worked in major superhero teams.
Most of her stories are absurd. Once, she befriended Galactus by feeding him a planet full of nuts and ended up saving the Earth!
Spider-Man
The friendly neighborhood laugh riot
Spider-Man has been funny ever since his first appearance.
He was just a geeky teen when he got such great powers and used humor to alleviate the stress.
He is always quipping and making self-deprecating jokes even while fighting dangerous villains like Thanos!
His stories might have gotten darker, but the fun quotient is still intact. It increases exponentially when he's paired with Deadpool.
Deadpool
The best of the best, Marvel's ultimate funny man
He breaks villains' bones, women's hearts, and comics' fourth wall.
Deadpool is a crazy maniac who can joke about the most awful things while keeping a straight face.
He once killed an extra for liking Star Wars sequels more than the prequels!
With a multitude of pop culture references, the Merc with a Mouth has annoyed most (if not all) heroes at some point.