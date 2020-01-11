Bollywood actor, model busted for running prostitution racket in Mumbai
Entertainment
The Mumbai Police on Friday busted a prostitution racket operating out of a five-star hotel and arrested two women.
Bollywood actor Amrita Dhanoa (32) and model Richa Singh (26) were arrested after a raid was conducted at the Westin Hotel in Goregaon (East).
The police said they also rescued two girls who were supplied as sex workers to clients.
Here are more details.
What happened
Police raided Westin Hostel; rescued two girls
According to Mid-Day, Samata Nagar Police Station Senior Inspector Rajubabu Kasbe led the raid at Westin Hotel under the supervision of Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr. DS Swamy.
DCP Swamy told The New Indian Express, "We raided Westin after a tip-off and have rescued two girls and arrested two people in the case. We can't disclose the names of the rescued girls."
Raid
Police caught Dhanoa, Singh while accepting money
Reportedly, the police conducted the raid at around 12:15 am on Friday.
After receiving the tip-off about a prostitution racket operating out of a hotel in the northern suburbs, a member of the police team posed as a customer and contacted the women.
The police said that Dhanoa and Singh were arrested while accepting money, Mid-Day reported.
Case
Case registered under IPC Sections 34, 370(3)
They were booked under IPC Sections 34 (common intention) and 370(3) (trafficking of minor) along with Sections 4 (living on earnings of prostitution) and 5 (Procuring/inducing/taking 1[person] for the sake of prostitution) of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.
Dhanoa, however, claimed she was framed by an ex-boyfriend—former Bigg Boss contestant Arhaan Khan—whom she accused of swindling Rs. 5 lakh off her in December.