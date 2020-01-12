For the second consecutive year, Oscars ceremony to go hostless
Entertainment
Following last year's practice, the 2020 Oscars ceremony will not have any host.
The announcement to go hostless for the second year in a row was made by Karey Burke, President of ABC Entertainment, Oscars' official broadcast partner.
The 92nd Academy Awards are scheduled for February 9. Nominations for the awards will be announced on January 14.
Here are more details.
Reason
Repeating what worked for us last year, Burke said
While making the announcement, Burke said, "Let me confirm it now, together with the Academy, that there will be no traditional host this year."
The ABC boss attributed the reason to go hostless to the success of last year's live telecast of the award show.
According to her, the organizers planned on "repeating what worked for us last year".
Data
Last year's Oscars recorded an 11.5% jump in viewership
Notably, last year's live telecast of the Oscars ceremony averaged about 30 million viewers, up by a whopping 11.5% from the preceding year. In 2018, the viewership of the award show had hit an all-time low of 26.54 million viewers.
History
Last year, Kevin Hart had to step down as host
To recall, the 2019 Oscars ceremony was the first in 30 years to go without a host.
However, the decision wasn't pre-planned. Originally comedian Kevin Hart was supposed to host the ceremony.
But he had to step down from the job after being criticized for some homophobic comments that he had made in the past. Hart later apologized for the remarks.
Information
Previously, Hugh Jackman, Jimmy Kimmel have served as Oscars host
Hart's departure wasn't the first time that the Academy had to deal with a host stepping down. Previously, Eddie Murphy had quit the job of Oscars host in 2012. In the past, stars like Hugh Jackman, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Kimmel have served as Oscars host.