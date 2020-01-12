Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to get married in 2020?
Entertainment
Actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot by the end of this year, according to reports. The two have been dating for around two years now.
According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the couple is planning to get married after the release of Farhan's upcoming film Toofan.
Here are more details on this.
Quote
Farhan, Shibani have begun preparations for the big day: Report
"The plan is to get married towards the year-end. But they might spring a surprise by tying the knot earlier than that...Farhan and Shibani have begun preparations for the big day," the report quoted a source as saying.
Quote
Thank you for all the magic: Shibani on Farhan's birthday
Farhan and Shibani have been dating for almost two years. The duo is often spotted together on trips and parties. They keep sharing loved-up pictures with each other on social media.
Recently, on Farhan's 46th birthday on January 9, Shibani wrote on social media, "Happy birthday my better half... thank you for all the magic, laughter and love you have brought to my life."
Relationship
Expect people to understand from pictures: Shibani on dating rumors
Speaking about rumors of dating and marriage, Shibani earlier told Hindustan Times, "I just post what I want to, it's as simple there's no strategy or trying to send out a message in any way."
"I expect people to understand from the pictures. I don't think we are going out about to hide or announce anything. It is what it is," she had added.
Javed Akhtar
She's a very sweet girl, Javed's reaction on wedding reports
Reacting to the reports of Farhan and Shibani's wedding, Farhan's father and noted lyricist/poet Javed Akhtar told Times of India, "I have just heard it from you. I was with Farhan on his birthday. He didn't tell me anything about this. But you never know, children can be very secretive".
"I've met her (Shibani) many times. She is a very sweet girl," he added.
Information
Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani
Farhan was previously married to Bollywood hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The two got divorced in 2016 after 16 years of marriage. They have two daughters, named Shakya and Akira.
Work
Farhan-starrer 'Toofan' to release on October 2
Separately, on the work front, Farhan was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink.
He will next feature in sports-drama film Toofan, wherein he plays the role of a national-level boxer.
Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (Bhaag Milkha Bhaag), Toofan also stars Paresh Rawal, Isha Talwar, and Mrunal Thakur.
It is set to release on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti).
Twitter Post
Check out this poster of 'Toofan'
When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega. Releasing on 2.10.2020@mrunal0801 @SirPareshRawal @ritesh_sid @RakeyshOmMehra @urfvijaymaurya @ShankarEhsanLoy @Javedakhtarjadu @excelmovies @ROMPPictures @ZeeMusicCompany #AnjumRajabali @AAFilmsIndia pic.twitter.com/1DDKtYp8Pi— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 2, 2020