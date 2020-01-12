India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Bollywood
Farhan Akhtar
Javed Akhtar
Shibani Dandekar
Toofan
Actors Farhan Akhtar
Adhuna Bhabani
Akira
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Farhan
Gandhi Jayanti
Hindustan Times
Isha Talwar
Javed
Mrunal Thakur
Mumbai Mirror
Paresh Rawal
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
Shakya
Shibani
Shonali
Shonali Bose
Sky Is Pink
Times of India
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline