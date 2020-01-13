#ComicBytes: Five Marvel villains who are stronger than the Hulk
Entertainment
The Hulk is the benchmark of strength in the Marvel universe and for a good reason.
The green rage monster is so powerful that his punches can fracture the space-time continuum.
However, we have seen the brawler get smashed himself by the likes of the mad Titan Thanos, in 'Avengers: Infinity War'.
We bring you the five Marvel villains physically stronger than the Hulk.
Personal
Our choice of the strongest villains
In our list of Marvel villains who are stronger than the Hulk, we have intentionally left out Thanos since his strength was proved in Infinity War. Further, some of these villains have never fought Hulk in comics but could massacre our favorite rage monster.
Hela
And when she walks, hell follows
Hela's power was displayed for a moment in 2017's 'Thor: Ragnarok' when she crushed Thor's hammer with her bare hands.
Although the Goddess of Death prefers to dabble in magic, she is strong enough to have held off Thor with one arm while defeating almost the entire Asgardian army.
Perhaps it is lucky Hulk fought her dog and not her, in Ragnarok.
Champion of the Universe
No time for losers, he is the champion
Tryco Slatterus or the Champion of the Universe wielded the Power Stone before Thanos got his hands on it. Admittedly, this gave him an unfair advantage in battles.
His strength is deadlier because of the combat styles he mastered from around the universe.
Said to be stronger than Hulk or Silver Surfer even without the Power Stone, he can destroy planets with single punches.
Juggernaut
Smash into everyone, crash into everything
Blessed with the powers of the Crimson Gem of Cyttorak, Cain Marko is one of Marvel's strongest characters.
Better known as Juggernaut, he has defeated the Hulk and once this monster gains momentum, he is virtually unstoppable.
If Juggernaut harnesses his full power, he can punch through walls of reality into other dimensions, making him one of Marvel's physically strongest characters.
Onslaught
The ferocious onslaught of raw power
A combination of the darker personality traits of two super-powerful mutants, Professor X and Magneto, Onslaught's complete physical prowess has never been put to test.
However, he can tear a star apart with his bare hands, has ripped the Cyttorak gem out of Juggernaut's body with sheer power and defeated the Hulk in single combat.
A truly formidable foe in the Marvel Universe.
Surtur
The beginning of the end
Surtur, as we saw in 'Thor: Ragnarok' ushers in Asgard's doomsday event.
The demonic fire beast is so strong that he is impossible to defeat except by trickery or magic.
We saw Hulk take a swing at Surtur in the movie, but if the fight continued, Hulk would surely have lost.
After all, his opponent was powerful enough to once destroy an entire galaxy.