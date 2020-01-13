No song and dance sequences in Sanjay Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?
It is hard to think of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film without picturing extravagant sets and heavy costumes.
But unlike many of his recent outings such as Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, Bhansali's next film Gangubai Kathiawadi will be relatively simplistic.
Reportedly, the movie will not have any conventional song and dance sequences, and Alia Bhatt's look would also be sober.
The songs will only be played in the background
Revealing these details, a source told Bollywood Hungama, "Alia plays a gangster (the titular role of Gangubai Kathiawadi) and will stay in character."
They stated that although Bhansali has composed some folk songs for Alia, the actress won't be seen lip-syncing them. The songs will only be played in the background.
"In that sense, this is Bhansali's first realistic drama since Black," they added.
'Alia's look would be practical and minimalist'
The source further revealed that Alia, who is portraying the role of real-life gangster Gangubai, would carry a minimalist look in the upcoming film.
"Her clothes would be coarse and practical, and her look would be minimalistic. There will be no concession to glamour this time," they said.
The film reportedly has live sound and Alia's dialog delivery on set would be considered final.
Bhansali has previously directed films like 'Black' and 'Guzaarish'
While most of Bhansali's films are extravagant period dramas featuring several conventional song and dance scenes, he has also helmed some simplistic dramas such as Black (2005), starring Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan, and Guzaarish (2010), featuring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai.
Gangubai Kathiawadi was a Mumbai-based matriarch, brothel owner
Written, directed, and co-produced by Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter from journalist/author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film also stars Vijay Raaz.
It is set to be released on September 11.
For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi was a matriarch and brothel owner, known for running one of the most infamous brothels in Kamathipura, Mumbai, back in 1960s.
Earlier, Alia was to star in Bhansali's 'Inshallah' opposite Salman
Before Gangubai Kathiawadi was announced, Alia was set to star in Bhansali's dream project Inshallah, also starring Salman Khan.
However, the film got shelved after Khan walked out of the movie due to "creative differences" with the director.
The film would have marked the first collaboration between Khan and Alia, and would have reunited Khan and Bhansali after more than two decades.
Alia to also feature in 'Sadak 2', 'Brahmastra'
Apart from Gangubai, Alia has three other major films releasing this year. They include SS Rajamouli's Telugu period film RRR (release date: July 30), her father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 (July 10), and Ayan Mukerji's ambitious superhero film Brahmastra, also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan.