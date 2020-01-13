Oscars 2020: 'Joker', 'The Irishman' lead the nominations
Entertainment
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday announced the nominees for the 92nd Oscars awards.
Todd Phillips' much-debated psychological-thriller Joker led the pack with as many as 11 nominations across categories.
Meanwhile, Martin Scorsese's epic crime film The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino's 9th film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Sam Mendes' 1917 followed up, with 10 nominations each.
Here's more.
Best Picture
'Joker', 'Marriage Story', 'Parasite' to compete for Best Picture
In the coveted Best Picture category, movies like comic-book supervillain-inspired Joker, Netflix mob drama film The Irishman, Tarantino's ode to the old LA Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, war drama film 1917, and Marriage Story will compete.
Four other films nominated for Best Picture are Ford v Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, and acclaimed Korean film Parasite.
Lead Actor/Actress
Joaquin Phoenix, Adam Driver, Leonardo DiCaprio nominated for Best Actor
The nominees for Best Lead Actor are Antonio Banderas (for Pain and Glory), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).
Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) Charlize Theron (Bombshell), and Renee Zellweger (Judy) have been nominated in the Best Actress category.
List
Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie among nominees for Best Supporting Actress
For the Best Supporting Actor award, Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Al Pacino, Joe Pesci (The Irishman), Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) and Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) have been nominated.
Nominees for Best Supporting Actress are Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Margot Robbie (Bombshell), Florence Pugh (Little Women), Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell).
Information
Sam Mendes, Tarantino, Todd Phillips contending for Best Director
The contenders in the race for the Best Director are Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Sam Mendes (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Bong Joon-ho (Parasite), and Todd Phillips (Joker).
Details
'Toy Story 4' among nominees for Best Animated Feature
The nominees in the Best Animated Feature category are How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (by director Dean DeBlois) I Lost My Body (Jeremy Clapin), Klaus (Sergio Pablos), Missing Link (Chris Butler), and Toy Story 4 (Josh Cooley).
Meanwhile, Dcera, Hair Love, Kitbull, Memorable, and Sister will compete for the Best Animated Short (film) award.
Screenplay
Best Original Screenplay nominees include Noah Baumbach, Quentin Tarantino
The nominees for Best Original Screenplay are Rian Johnson (Knives Out), Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood); Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han (Parasite), Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917).
Those nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay are Steven Zaillian (The Irishman); Todd Phillips, Scott Silver (Joker), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes), Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit).
Information
Lawrence Sher, Robert Richardson to compete for Best Cinematography award
For the Best Cinematography award, Lawrence Sher (Joker), Rodrigo Prieto (The Irishman), Roger Deakins (1917), Robert Richardson (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and Jarin Blaschke (The Lighthouse) have been nominated.
Other nominations
'Les Miserables', 'Parasite' nominated for Best International Feature Film
The nominees for the Best International Feature Film are Corpus Christi, Les Miserables, Pain and Glory, Parasite, and Honeyland.
For Best Film Editing- Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, and Parasite will compete.
And for the Best Visual Effects, Avengers: Endgame, The Irishman, 1917, The Lion King, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have been nominated.