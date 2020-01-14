Arjun Kapoor opens up on marriage plans with girlfriend Malaika
Entertainment
Actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most talked-about celebrities in Bollywood right now.
The couple is often spotted partying and holidaying together, and their fans keep speculating about their plans on tying the knot.
Now, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Arjun said "if I do want to settle down, I won't hide it."
Read on to know more.
Details
'Main sunta sabki hoon, karta apni hoon'
Upon being asked if his family pushes him to settle down with Malaika, Arjun (34) denied it, saying that, "The thing is, a lot of my family members realize that main sunta sabki hoon, karta apni hoon."
He added, "They [the family members] stop telling me at a certain point. I've never let them down with the way I have conducted myself (sic)."
Quote
Just when I feel it's right, Arjun on marriage plans
"They also know that whenever I want to take a decision of that proportion, it'll be taken keeping them in mind, not too soon or late, just when I feel it's right," Arjun said, adding that he won't hide anything about his relationship with Malaika.
Relationship
Rumors about Arjun, Malaika dating each other sparked in 2016
Rumors about Arjun and Malaika (46) dating each other surfaced soon after the latter got separated from her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan in 2016.
The two then inadvertently confirmed the speculations about their relationship by making repeated public appearances and coming up with suggestive social-media posts.
Talking about why they've been open about their relationship, Arjun said, "If you're given respect, you give it back."
Information
Malaika and Arbaaz got divorced in May 2017
To recall, Malaika was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. The two announced their separation in 2016 and got divorced in May 2017 after 19 years of marriage. Malaika and Arbaaz have a son together, named Arhaan (17).
Quote
'The media has been respectful and so have we'
Arjun added, "When there is a certain boundary drawn, you feel gracious. That's what happened in our case. The fact remains that the media has been respectful and decent, so have we...it's a mutual relationship."
"If there is mud-slinging, you are not comfortable with it. If there is a certain ease in breathing, you feel comfortable. It's as simple as that," he concluded.
Information
Arjun was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat'
Separately, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's historical-drama film Panipat. He is currently working on an untitled film, also starring Rakul Preet Singh. He will also star in Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming black comedy film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.