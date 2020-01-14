Kareena Kapoor's new bag costs Rs. 13 lakh!
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan recently returned to Mumbai with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur after holidaying in Switzerland, where the Pataudi family rang in the new year.
The trio looked dapper as always, and garnered attention from shutterbugs and the paparazzi.
While both Saif and Taimur looked handsome, it was Kareena who stole the show.
Details
Kareena sported a classy, Rs. 13 lakh Hermes Birkin bag
Saif carried a simple look, wearing a pink shirt and a vest, while Taimur looked adorable in a blue T-shirt, jeans, white sneakers.
Kareena, on the other hand, was seen wearing a black pyjama-style co-ords with olive boots. It was her tan-color Hermes Birkin handbag that grabbed the eyeballs, though.
The classy bag reportedly costs $18,237 which translates to approximately Rs. 13 lakh. Woah!
Kareena reportedly has six Hermes Birkin handbags
Now, if the price of Kareena's latest Hermes bag made you skip a heartbeat, let us tell you that the actress has no dearth of such uber-expensive bags.
Reportedly, Kareena's handbag collection includes many luxury brands such as Gucci, Givenchy, Chanel, Fendi, and at least six Hermes Birkins, all of which range between Rs. 8-14 lakh.
Hermes is a popular, France-based luxury fashion brand.
What's up on the work front for Kareena?
Separately, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in blockbuster comedy film Good Newwz. The film, also starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, is steadily inching toward the coveted Rs. 200 crore mark at the box office.
She also has films like Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium (release date: March 20) and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha (December 25) in the pipeline.
Check out the Pataudi trio (and the bag) here
