Salman Khan books both Eid and Christmas of 2021
Entertainment
Salman Khan's fans are in for a treat, as the superstar has booked two major festive slots, viz. Eid-ul-Fitr and the Christmas in the coming year.
While Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will release around the occasion of Eid in 2021, a sequel to Sajid Nadiadwala's 2014 blockbuster action film Kick will take over the Christmas slot.
Here are more details.
Information
Salman followed a similar trend in 2019 as well
Interestingly, Salman had captured Eid and Christmas holiday slots in 2019 too. His film Bharat, co-starring Katrina Kaif, which released earlier in the year, was a commercial hit. On the other hand, Dabangg 3 (Christmas release) received poor reviews and recorded an underwhelming box-office collection.
Details
Salman announced 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' on Friday
Last Friday, Salman took his fans by surprise as he announced his new film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
Produced by Nadiadwala under his popular banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film will be directed by Farhad Samji, who has previously directed comedy films like Entertainment and Housefull 4 (2019).
On the other hand, the Kick sequel was recently confirmed by Nadiadwala.
Quote
'Kabhi Eid...' to enter production by end of 2019
Talking of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the film will reportedly go on the floors towards the end of 2019.
"It (the film) is essentially a family drama with lots of action too. The narration took place early last week and Salman gave his nod in the first meeting itself as the script is tailor-made for his image," a source told Mumbai Mirror.
Quote
Salman, Nadiadwala to collaborate after 6 years
Speaking about the new venture, Nadiadwala told Mumbai Mirror, "Salman and I are collaborating after six years and it feels like our Judwaa (1997 film) days are back."
"I had started writing Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali even before the Kick sequel. It's a film with a very different approach and we are sure the audience will love Salman in this avatar we have planned."
Information
Salman, Nadiadwala have previously worked on films like 'Jeet', 'Judwaa'
Salman and Nadiadwala last worked together on Kick, which also marked the latter's first film as a director. The two have also previously worked together on films like Jeet, Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Jaane-E-Mann.
'Kick 2'
'Kick 2' will happen in December 2021, Nadiadwala confirmed
Meanwhile, Nadiadwala is set to return to direction with Kick 2 after six years.
Reportedly, the producer/director is currently working on the script of the sequel movie with writer Rajat Arora.
The shooting will begin after Salman finishes filming Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
"Kick 2 will happen in December 2021, I am in the process to finish writing the script," Nadiadwala told the daily.
Other films
Salman currently shooting for 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'
Salman was last seen on the silver screen in Prabhu Deva's Dabangg 3, also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, and Sudeep. However, the film received poor critic reviews and collected a relatively underwhelming Rs. 145 crore at the box-office.
He is currently busy shooting for action film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, also directed by Prabhu Deva. It will release on May 22.