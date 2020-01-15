Priyanka Chopra's new Amazon series has a 'GoT', 'Avengers' connection
After announcing the 'Sangeet' series for Amazon, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to star in another upcoming Amazon series titled Citadel, co-starring popular Scottish actor Richard Madden.
The series will be directed by Anthony and Joseph Russo (also collectively called Russo Brothers), who have previously co-directed major Hollywood movies like Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.
Here are more details on this.
Details
There will be three local-language productions of the franchise
The announcement about the high-profile castings was made by Amazon Studios on Tuesday at the Television Critics Association press tour.
Although details about the plot are being kept secret, the show has been described as an action-filled spy drama series.
Reportedly, there will be three local-language productions of the franchise, originating from Mexico, Italy, and India. Priyanka, Madden will star in the US edition.
Series
Indian edition to be developed by Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK
Citadel will be a co-production of Midnight Radio. According to Variety, Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio will be the writers and executive producers of the show.
Patrick Moran, Mike Larocca, and Joe and Anthony Russo will also executive-produce.
The Indian version of the series will be developed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (The Family Man).
Quote
Cannot wait to work on this new series: Priyanka
Priyanka recently took to her Instagram to announce the project. She wrote, "Cannot wait to work alongside the super talented Richard Madden and incredible Russo Brothers on this new series. Get ready! CITADEL will be a multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local-language productions."
Sangeet series
Priyanka, Nick also executive-producing another series for Amazon
In December last year, Priyanka had announced that she and her husband Nick Jonas will executive-produce an unscripted Amazon Prime Video series based on the Indian pre-wedding ceremony of 'Sangeet'. The show remains untitled yet. Its filming will take place this year.
Reportedly, the show will episodically follow engaged couples, their friends and families, as they prepare for their much-awaited 'Sangeet' night.
Other works
Priyanka was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink'
After working for over a decade in Hindi movies, Priyanka made her American TV debut with ABC's thriller series Quantico (2015-2018).
She was last seen in Shonali Bose's film The Sky Is Pink.
She recently wrapped up shooting for upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger, and will also soon star in Robert Rodriguez's We Can Be Heroes and an untitled Indian wedding comedy.
Information
Madden popular for role as Robb Stark in 'GoT'
On the other hand, Madden is best known for his roles as a war veteran in BBC thriller series Bodyguard and as Robb Stark in HBO's fantasy series Game of Thrones. He was most recently seen in Academy award-nominated war film 1917.
Instagram Post
Cannot wait to work alongside the super talented @maddenrichard and incredible @therussobrothers on this new series. Get ready! CITADEL will be a multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More details soon. @amazonstudios @agbofilms #CITADEL
