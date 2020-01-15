Alia Bhatt's first look as brothel owner 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' out
Entertainment
The much-awaited first look posters of Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi are out.
The impressive posters show Alia in a whole new and intense avatar, as the actress braces to bring alive the titular character of real-life, Mumbai-based underworld don and brothel owner Gangubai.
The film has been directed and co-produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Check out the first look posters here.
Details
Posters shared by Bhansali Productions on Twitter, Instagram
The posters, shared by Bhansali Productions across their social media handles, portray Alia from two different phases of her character's life.
While one poster shows Alia in a younger avatar, wearing a blouse, skirt, bangles and sporting two pigtails, the other one shows a close-up shot of her character's older version, wherein she is wearing a big red bindi, a choker, and Kathiawadi nose-ring.
Filming
Filming for 'Gangubai' began in December 2019
Gangubai Kathiawadi was announced in October last year, two months after Bhansali's dream project Inshallah with Alia and Salman Khan was shelved.
The shooting for the film kicked off recently in December 2019, as Alia posted a picture of her vanity van and a sticker with "Gangubai" written on it, on Instagram.
She captioned the image as, "Look what Santa gave me this year."
Movie
'Gangubai' first collaboration between Alia and Bhansali
Gangubai will be the first collaboration between Alia and Bhansali.
Written, directed, and co-produced (along with Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Limited), Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on portions from noted journalist/author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Vijay Raaz also stars in the film.
The film reportedly also has Ajay Devgn in a special appearance.
It is set to release on September 11.
Information
Who was Gangubai Kathiawadi?
For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi, also known as Gangubai Kothewali, was a matriarch, gangster and brothel owner, known for running one of the most infamous brothels in Kamathipura in Mumbai, back in the 1960s.
Report
There will be no conventional song, dance scenes in 'Gangubai'
It was recently reported that Gangubai will not have any conventional song and dance sequences, which are an otherwise typical part of Bhansali's films.
Reportedly, Bhansali has composed some folk songs for the film, but they will only be played in the background.
"Alia plays a gangster and will stay in character," Bollywood Hungama had quoted a source as saying.
Information
Alia has three other major films releasing in 2020
Apart from Gangubai, Alia has three other major films coming up this year. They include SS Rajamouli's Telugu film RRR (release date: July 30), her father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 (July 10), and Ayan Mukerji's ambitious superhero film Brahmastra, also starring her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.
Twitter Post
You can check out the official tweet here
Strength. Power. Fear!— BhansaliProductions (@bhansali_produc) January 15, 2020
One look, a thousand emotions. Presenting the first look of #GangubaiKathiawadi. In cinemas 11 September 2020.@aliaa08 #SanjayLeelaBhansali @prerna982 @jayantilalgada @PenMovies pic.twitter.com/CUSs5TDEBQ