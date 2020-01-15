Once lost a role for being "too fair": Divya Dutta
National Award-winning actress Divya Dutta is one of the most talented and versatile actresses working today in Bollywood.
Speaking about some controversies around film castings and the prevalent issue of colorism in the industry, Dutta (42) recently revealed to Hindustan Times in an interview that she was once denied a role for being "too fair".
I felt a little cheated, Dutta shared
"They (the makers) were looking for a village woman who is darker. They told me 'you suit the role completely'. I asked 'then why am I not doing it?' They replied 'you are too fair for the role'," Dutta said.
"I felt a little cheated at not being able to do something because of skin color," she shared.
Dutta revealed her skin was darkened for 'Delhi-6'
Dutta also revealed that her skin tone was darkened for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 2009 film Delhi-6. "I was darkened for Delhi-6. But here was a director (Mehra) who interested me with a role," she stated.
'Not about who is playing but how you play it'
Dutta didn't hesitate to speak her mind, when asked about her opinion on some recent controversies around film castings, for example in Saand Ki Aankh and Bala.
She asserted, "You had Anupam Kher play an old man in Saaransh, Nargis ji played Mother India at peak of her career... it's not about who is playing it, it's how you play it."
'Saand Ki Aankh' actresses did a good job: Dutta
To recall, makers of Saand Ki Aankh (2019) were criticized for casting young actresses (Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar) to play older characters.
"The film you mentioned (Saand Ki Aankh), if something was questionable, it was makeup and VFX. I thought the girls were young, they did a good job. Thodi der ke baad main bhool gayi (that they were young actors playing older characters)."
Dutta won a National Award for her performance in 'Irada'
Over the course of the past two decades, Dutta has appeared in many acclaimed Hindi and Punjabi films such as LOC Kargil, Veer-Zaara, Stanley Ka Dabba, Badlapur, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Traffic, The Last Lear, and My Friend Pinto, among others.
She won a National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Aparnaa Singh's 2017 thriller film Irada.
Dutta to feature in 'Nastik' and 'Sheer Qorma'
Dutta has two films in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in Shailesh Varma's Nastik, also starring Arjun Rampal and Meera Chopra, and in Sheer Qorma, an LGBT romance film that also stars Shabana Azmi and Swara Bhasker. The release dates aren't confirmed yet.
Check out this poster of 'Sheer Qorma'
So proud to play @farazarifansari ‘s gentle and shining Sitara in #sheerqorma the film.. A beautiful ode to love, love that binds us all. Notwithstanding gender, race, religion, generation or sexuality.. thank you Faraz! I’m so proud to have been part of this amazing project. Not to mention the honour and dream of sharing screen space with the legendary @azmishabana18 and iconic @divyadutta25 ! #loveislove #futterwackeningfilms
A post shared by reallyswara on