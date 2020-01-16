Sonam Kapoor had the "scariest experience" with Uber in London
Entertainment
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who keeps shuttling between Mumbai and London, on Thursday took to Twitter to share that she had the "scariest experience" while traveling in an Uber cab in London.
"Please be careful...I'm super shaken," she wrote, suggesting her fans to opt for local public transportation instead.
Here are more details on this.
Twitter Post
You can read Sonam's tweet here
Hey guys I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uber london. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken.— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 15, 2020
Details
The driver was unstable and was yelling, Sonam shared
Although Sonam (34) did not share much details about the incident, but, in a reply to blogger/columnist Priya Mulji, she wrote, "The driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it."
While some users supported Sonam, others said that it must not be Uber's fault, whereas some inquired, "why all bad things happen to you (Sonam)".
Information
Reportedly, Uber's license in London was canceled last year
However, Sonam's comments stand contrary to several earlier reports that state that Uber was stripped off its license to operate in London back in November 2019. The transport authorities had cited a "pattern of failures" that had put the passengers at risk, for the ban.
Previous incident
Earlier, Sonam slammed British Airways for misplacing her luggage
Recently, Sonam had criticized the British Airways for losing her luggage for the second time in the same month.
"This is the third time I've travelled with British Airways this month and the second time they've lost my bags. I think I've learnt my lesson. I'm never flying with British Airways again," she had tweeted on January 9.
Thereafter, the British Airways apologized.
Twitter Post
You can read the tweets here
Yes all that is done. But it is a massive inconvenience. You guys need to step up. It’s terrible service and terrible mismanagement.— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 9, 2020
Information
Sonam and Anand Ahuja have a home in London
Notably, Sonam and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja have a home in London, which is why she frequently travels to the city. The couple also spent their Christmas last year there.
Work
Sonam was last seen in 'The Zoya Factor'
Separately, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor, a romantic-comedy film based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel by the same name.
The film, also starring Dulquer Salmaan, narrated the story of a young girl, who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during the 2010 Cricket World Cup.
She hasn't announced her next film yet.