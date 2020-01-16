On his birthday, Sidharth Malhotra shares first look of 'Shershaah'
As he turned a year older, Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra came up with a special surprise for his fans by sharing the first look posters of his passion project Shershaah.
"An absolute honor to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery and sacrifice," Sidharth wrote on Twitter.
The actor celebrates his 35th birthday today.
Here are more details.
'Shershaah' based on life of Kargil War hero Vikram Batra
Shershaah is a biographical action film inspired from the life of 1999 Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra, PVC.
It has been directed by Tamil filmmaker Vishnuvardhan and co-produced by Karan Johar under his famed banner Dharma Productions.
In the first look posters, Sidharth looks convincing, dressed as an Indian soldier and donning a rugged and intense look, in the backdrop of war scenes.
Check out the birthday boy's post here
An absolute honor to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery sacrifice.— Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 16, 2020
Paying an ode to the journey of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and bringing the UNTOLD TRUE STORY with #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020.@Advani_Kiara @vishnu_dir @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/RJ4qj0sNPQ
On Army Day, Sidharth posted a special message for soldiers
Even on the Army Day on January 15, Sidharth dedicated a special tweet to the Indian soldiers.
He wrote, "A big salute to all our soldiers for their courage, valour and boundless determination! After interacting with them closely last year I've realised that it's truly the most selfless profession. We can't thank them enough for everything they do for our country. Jai Hind!"
Who was Captain Vikram Batra?
Born on September 9, 1974 in Palampur (Himachal Pradesh), Captain Vikram Batra was a celebrated Indian Army officer, best known for his bravery in the 1999 Kargil war fought between India and Pakistan.
He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military award.
Interestingly, in JP Dutta's 2003 film LOC Kargil, Abhishek Bachchan played the role of Captain Batra.
'Shershaah' also stars Kiara Advani, Javed Jaffrey and Paresh Rawal
Filming for Shershaah began in May last year and was wrapped up recently.
Earlier in September 2019, Sidharth reportedly suffered an injury after his bike skid off a hilly road during the shoot in Kargil.
While Sidharth portrays Captain Batra, his rumored girlfriend Kiara Advani will be seen essaying the role of Batra's fiancee Dimple Cheema.
The film also stars Javed Jaffrey, Paresh Rawal.
'Shershaah' to hit the theaters on July 3
Shershaah is set to release on July 3. Talking about the film, Sidharth had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "Shershaah is my passion project..Captain Batra was such an amazing person and inspired so many people."