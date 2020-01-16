Supermodel says man tagged her in porn sites; files FIR
Entertainment
Mumbai-based supermodel and former Miss India (World) Natasha Suri has filed a police complaint against a man over allegations of cyber harassment.
According to Natasha, the accused, named Flynn Remedios has been tagging her name into objectionable content posted on his online portals. He also allegedly sent the content to several other websites for publication.
Here are more details on this.
Information
FIR lodged at Dadar police station on Wednesday
Natasha, along with her lawyer Madhav V Thorat lodged the FIR against Remedios at the Dadar police station in Mumbai on Wednesday. A complaint in this regard was previously registered at the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell (CCIC) in Bandra-Kurla Complex on December 24.
Details
The harassment started in November last year
Speaking to IANS, Natasha informed that it all started in November 2019 when several fake news articles and objectionable pictures, carrying the name of one "Natasha Suri Singh" began surfacing on the internet.
"This (Natasha Suri Singh) is a non-existent name, but this man Flynn Remedios (the accused) was doing this for some reason. I am his new target," Natasha said.
Quote
All these fake articles got linked with me: Natasha
"He (Remedios) started sharing these fake news articles under the garb of Natasha Suri Singh, and because there is only Natasha Suri (herself) right now, who is a model, all these instantly got linked with me," Natasha explained.
Quote
'He wrote my name on pictures taken from porn sites'
Natasha alleged that Remedios created some hoax Twitter accounts, fake news articles and several objectionable pictures, which he circulated on his portals.
"He has taken out pictures with no heads from porn sites and written @NatSuri on them. It's all appearing under my Google name," she said.
Reportedly, Remedios owns two online portals, viz. Indiascoops.com and Indiaspeaks.live, which have now apparently been suspended.
Controversy
Remedios also stirred major controversy by running a fake article
Natasha further alleged that Remedios stirred a major controversy by publishing an article which stated that she has accused actor/model and popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 contestant Siddharth Shukla of molestation.
"I have never met Siddharth Shukla in my life. I don't know him. So, this guy is constantly pulling me into controversy," she said.
Work
Natasha has appeared in 'Baa Baa Black Sheep', 'Inside Edge'
Born and raised in Mumbai, Natasha won the coveted Femina Miss India World title in 2006 and also made it to the Top 10 at the Miss World contest.
She made her acting debut with the Malayalam film King Liar.
She has also appeared in Bollywood comedy film Baa Baaa Black Sheep (2018) and Amazon Prime Video's acclaimed web-series Inside Edge.