#ComicBytes: Supercop or Android? Why not both; know Inspector Steel
An honest policeman (Inspector Amar) who got fatally injured trying to solve a crime was given a new life as an artificially built human with mechanical abilities.
Inspector Steel is Raj Comics' Indian rendition of RoboCop and is quite a hit with comics' fans.
We bring you some lesser known facts about the 450kg superhero. Read on to know more.
Origin
Turned into half-man, half-machine by a friend
Inspector Amar tried to uncover a villainous conspiracy but ended up getting injured and losing some major body parts.
Luckily, he had a friend, Professor Anees, who placed his brain in an artificial, mechanical body and made him a cyborg.
It is only his brain that makes him a human. The rest of his body is completely mechanical, made of parts and wires.
The Fighter
The hero accepted his new form and continued fighting crime
His new, mechanical form came as a shock to Inspector Amar but determined to rid the world of crime, he took the moniker, Inspector Steel and continued fighting crime.
His stainless steel body made him taller and heavier and while he is made of armor plating, ICs, armament systems, and electronics; he still has people like Inspector Salma who love him.
Nemeses
Inspector Steel has three major nemeses who terrorize his city
Inspector Steel operates in Raj Nagar, the fictional city where a lot of other superheroes like Super Commando Dhruva have their base.
He often finds himself battling the terrorist Mechanic, a man who hates machines, Hammer (and his associate Farsa) and Sir Gunga, a criminal mastermind.
He often collaborates with other heroes like Nagraj and is a part of the superhero collective, POEM.
Inspiration
He takes inspiration from two Western superheroes
Inspector Steel's body resembles Robocop, a policeman who was murdered by criminals but was revived by a big organization.
His origin story and weapons also resemble DC's Cyborg, who is also part-machine.
There are certain factors that save him from becoming an exact copy. For example, he is a patriot who loves his country and most of his stories are in the Indian context.
Powers, Weapons
Major powers and weapons in Inspector Steel's arsenal
Because he is a mechanically enhanced cyborg, he has a towering persona. Inspector Steel also has superhuman intelligence, strength, speed, stamina, endurance, durability, and an arsenal of weapons.
His go-to weapon is the automatic bullet and rocket firing megagun.
Other than these, he has advanced sensory systems and scanners, an in-built lie detector and X-ray vision!
He also has an awesome-looking, fully automatic motorbike.