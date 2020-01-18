Jeff Bezos calls SRK 'humble'; Khan's response cracks him up
Entertainment
If you've been looking for a lesson in acceptance and self-deprecating humor, learn it from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
At a recent blue carpet event in Mumbai, when the world's richest man and Amazon boss Jeff Bezos called Khan "humble", the ever witty superstar came up with an epic response that made everyone present burst into laughter.
Here's more on what happened.
Details
Khan is one of the most humble people: Bezos
The Thursday night event hosted by Bezos's e-commerce giant saw several Bollywood celebrities mark their presence.
As Bezos (who was on a 3-day visit to India), Khan, and filmmaker Zoya Akhar sat down on stage for an interactive chat, Bezos complimented Khan by saying, "I was talking to him backstage, and he (Khan) is one of the most humble people I have ever met."
Quote
Because my last few films haven't done well, replied Khan
Without taking much time, Khan, true to his style, reverted, "It's only because my last few films haven't done well." Khan's response made everyone in the audience burst into laughter. The Amazon boss almost choked on the water he was sipping, trying to control laughter.
Instagram Post
'Lots of fun': Bezos shared this clip of the banter
Lots of fun on stage with @iamsrk and @zoieakhtar.
A post shared by jeffbezos on
Event
The glitzy event took place at a Mumbai suburban hotel
The glitzy event that reportedly took place at a Mumbai suburban hotel, where media wasn't invited, marked plenty of fun talking between the top executive, Khan, and Akhtar.
Khan even made Bezos utter a slightly modified version of his popular dialog from the Don franchise, "Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai." A video of the snippet was shared by actor Riteish Deshmukh.
Twitter Post
'Jeff ko pakadna...': Check out the video here
.@JeffBezos @iamsrk - don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin impossible hai!!! pic.twitter.com/mFlrSfXA56— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 16, 2020
Information
Kamal Haasan, Farhan Akhtar, Vidya Balan attended the event
The said event was attended by many Bollywood stars and producers/directors such as Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Arshad Warsi, Rajkummar Rao, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Manoj Baypayee, among others.
Visit
Bezos concluded his India visit on Friday
Bezos concluded his India visit on Friday.
Apart from chit-chatting with stars from the entertainment industry, the Amazon CEO also visited the Rajghat in New Delhi, met with small businesses, and also with major Indian business leaders.
He has announced investments worth $1 billion in India over the next few years and the creation of 1 million new jobs in India by 2025.
Quote
Decided to double down Prime Video investments in India
Bezos also said that his company has decided to double its investment in Prime Video (Amazon's streaming service) in India. "It's (Prime Video) working great. We have actually just made a decision to double down our Prime Video investments here in India," he said.
SRK
Khan was last seen in 'Zero' (2018)
Coming back to Khan, he was last seen on the silver screen in Aanand L Rai's comedy-drama movie Zero (December 2018), which was a box office debacle.
In fact, many of his recent outings such as Happy New Year, Dilwale, Raees, and Jab Harry Met Sejal, received poor reviews and failed at the box office.
Khan has not announced his next project yet.