How Saif reacted to daughter Sara's 'Love Aaj Kal's trailer
Entertainment
The trailer for Imtiaz Ali's much-awaited film Love Aaj Kal, starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, dropped on Friday. The upcoming film is a sequel to Imtiaz's own 2009 hit romantic-comedy movie by the same name.
Now, Sara's father and actor Saif Ali Khan, who starred in the original film, has reacted to the new trailer.
Details
Liked original 'Love Aaj Kal' trailer more, Saif admitted
While interacting with TIE, Saif wished luck to Sara and the new Love Aaj Kal team, also cheekily admitting that he liked his own film's trailer more.
"I kind of like my film's (original Love Aaj Kal) trailer more. What to say, but I wish them all the best. I wish Sara the best in everything she does...she is my daughter", he added.
Well, hear it straight from the horse's mouth
#SaifAliKhan's reaction to #LoveAajKalTrailer
Watch the trailer of #SaraAliKhan's Love Aaj Kal here:
Reactions
'Love Aaj Kal' trailer receiving heavy criticism on Twitter
But let us tell you that Saif isn't the only one to feel this way.
In fact, the new Love Aaj Kal trailer has garnered poor reactions on social media, with many pointing out how it is blatantly similar to the original film.
The trailer is being heavily slammed for Sara and Kartik's overacting, poor dialogs, and Imtiaz appearing to regurgitate the original film.
Twitter users running a meme fest over the trailer
Love aaj kal Love aaj kal 2 #LoveAajKal
Perhaps how the new 'Love Aaj Kal' songs were composed
Songs#LoveAajKal#LoveAajKal2
Film
'Love Aaj Kal' to release this Valentine's Day
Love Aaj Kal marks the first onscreen collaboration between Sara and Kartik. It is also the actors' first film with Imtiaz.
Similar to the original film, the story of Love Aaj Kal is also set in two separate time periods, viz. 1990 and 2020.
The film also stars Randeep Hooda and debutante Arushi Sharma. It is set to release on February 14 (Valentine's Day).
Information
'Love Aaj Kal' (2009) was a superhit
For the unversed, the original Love Aaj Kal, which had Deepika Padukone sharing screen space with Saif, became a favorite among the audiences and was also a box-office superhit. The film also starred Rahul Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, and Giselli Monteiro in supporting roles.