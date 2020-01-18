Shabana Azmi injured in road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Entertainment
In a tragic incident, veteran actress Shabana Azmi on Saturday met with a car accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Shabana (69) has reportedly sustained critical injuries.
She is admitted at the MGM Hospital in Panvel (Raigad district), Maharashtra, and is currently undergoing treatment.
Reportedly, her husband and noted poet/lyricist Javed Akhtar was also traveling with her, but fortunately was not hurt.
Details
Accident took place around 3:30 pm near Khalapur toll plaza
According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the accident took place at around 3:30 pm when her car rammed into a truck from behind near the Khalapur toll plaza, more than 60km from the state capital Mumbai.
Pictures from the accident spot show Shabana being helped out of the rear seats of the SUV car, with her face and eyes swollen from the injuries.
Information
Front passenger side of the car completely destroyed
In the pictures that have surfaced from the accident spot, it can be seen that the front passenger side of the car was completely destroyed, with the bonnet and the radiator totally crumpled.
Quote
Raigad Police have issued an official statement about the accident
According to TOI, the Raigad Police have issued an official statement with regard to the accident.
The statement reads, "Shabana Azmi and her driver was injured in an accident near Khalapur on Pune-Mumbai Expressway."
"While they were driving from Pune to Mumbai their vehicle hit by a truck on the expressway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car who is safe," they added.
Life and work
Shabana has received five National Awards and the Padma Shri
Shabana was born to famous Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi and stage actress Shaukat Azmi on September 18, 1950.
An alumna of Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, Shabana has appeared in many acclaimed films such as Ankur, Nishant, Shatranj Ke Khiladi, Arth and Mandi.
Her last film was The Black Prince (2017).
She has won five National Awards, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan.