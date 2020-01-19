FIR lodged against Shabana Azmi's driver for rash driving
Entertainment
A police complaint has been filed against veteran actress Shabana Azmi's driver after the car that the two were traveling in met with a major accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon.
Shabana's driver has been identified as Amlesh Yogendra Kamat.
Shabana (69) and her driver sustained critical injuries in the accident. She is currently admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.
Details
FIR filed by truck driver Rajesh Pandurang Shinde
An FIR has been filed by Rajesh Pandurang Shinde, the truck driver whose vehicle was hit from behind by Shabana's SUV car.
"Due to rash driving by the driver (Kamat), the car hit the moving truck on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident," the FIR copy read.
The accident took place near Khalapur toll plaza on the Expressway.
Information
Case under Sections 279 and 337 of IPC being registered
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the police said that they are now registering a case against Kamat under Sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 337 (causing hurt by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Accident
The accident took place at 3:30 pm on Saturday afternoon
The accident took place at around 3:30 pm on Saturday afternoon after Shabana's car rammed into a moving truck from behind near the Khalapur toll plaza (Raigad district), over 60km from Mumbai.
Several pictures that surfaced from the accident spot showed the front passenger end of the car was completely destroyed, with the bonnet and the radiator totally crumpled.
Treatment
Shabana has sustained injuries to her head and backbone
Soon after the accident, Shabana was rushed to the MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai and was later transferred to the multi-specialty Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai's Andheri.
According to the doctors, Shabana has sustained a head injury and slight injuries to the backbone. They added that her condition is now stable; however, she remains under medical observation.
Report
Shabana's husband Javed Akhtar was traveling in another car
According to HT, Shabana was traveling in a Tata Safari car, while her husband and noted poet/lyricist, Javed Akhtar, was traveling in an Audi car.
"The Safari was being driven by (Shabana) Azmi's driver, followed by the Audi. The driver (Kamat) tried to overtake another vehicle and crashed into the moving truck from the rear," said Vishwajeet Kaingade, Inspector at Khalapur police station.
Information
Shabana has won five National Awards; honored with Padma Bhushan
An alumna of Film and Television Institute of India (Pune), Shabana appeared in many acclaimed films like Ankur, Nishant, Shatranj Ke Khiladi, Arth, Mandi. Her last film was The Black Prince (2017). She won five National Awards and also received Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.
Twitter Post
I pray for her quick recovery, tweeted PM
The news of @AzmiShabana Ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 18, 2020