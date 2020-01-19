Shabana Azmi accident: PM Modi, celebrities pray for her recovery
The news of veteran actress Shabana Azmi getting critically injured in a major road accident on Saturday afternoon has sent a shockwave throughout the country.
Now, people from all walks of life are coming out to extend their best wishes for Shabana (69), wishing her a speedy recovery.
Here is how the politicians and Bollywood celebrities reacted to the incident.
Accident
Shabana, her driver undergoing treatment at Mumbai hospital
The said accident took place at around 3:30 pm on Saturday after Shabana's car rammed into a moving truck near Khalapur toll plaza (Raigad district) on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
Reportedly, Shabana's driver crashed into the truck after attempting to overtake another vehicle.
Shabana and her driver are currently undergoing medical treatment at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai's Andheri.
Reactions
PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted
Soon after the news of Shabana's accident surfaced, many, including Shabana's fans, fellow celebrities, and political leaders expressed concern and wished for her speedy recovery.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident "distressing" and wrote, "I pray for her quick recovery."
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted for the veteran actress's wellbeing.
Twitter Post
Pray for her quick recovery, wrote PM Modi
The news of @AzmiShabana Ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 18, 2020
Twitter Post
Wishing Shabana ji a speedy recovery: Mamata
Heard the news about the accident. Wishing @AzmiShabana Ji a speedy recovery— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 18, 2020
Twitter Post
'I pray to God for her fast recovery, good health'
Came to know abt Shabana Azmi ji’s accident. I pray to God for her fast recovery and good health.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 18, 2020
Bollywood celebs
Anil Kapoor, Tabu, Anil Ambani visited the Kokilaben Hospital
Reportedly, several Bollywood celebrities like Anil Kapoor and Tabu, and industrialist Anil Ambani were seen visiting the Kokilaben Hospital, where Shabana is admitted.
Many celebrities wrote supportive messages on social media for Shabana.
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar said she was "deeply upset" after hearing about the accident. Others who conveyed their wishes for Shabana include actress Swara Bhasker and filmmaker Hansal Mehta, among others.
Twitter Post
Read Lata Mangeshkar's tweet here
Deeply upset after hearing Shabanaji was hurt in a car accident. My prayers for a speedy recovery.— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 18, 2020
Twitter Post
Praying so hard, wrote Swara
Shabana Azmi injured in road accident on Mumbai- Pune Expressway— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 18, 2020
OMG! Praying so hard 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/zV4XRo2pqH
Twitter Post
Please improve safety on this route, requested Hansal Mehta
The Mumbai-Pune expressway has always been dangerous and there is little or no monitoring to prevent rash driving. Have seen so many terrible accidents there. Hope #ShabanaAzmi is fine. Dear @OfficeofUT please improve safety on this route urgently. It is quite a death trap.— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 18, 2020
Condition
Meanwhile, Shabana's driver has been booked for rash driving
Notably, Shabana's doctor at the Kokilaben Hospital has said that her condition is "stable" and that she is currently under observation.
Meanwhile, the truck driver whose vehicle was hit by Shabana's car has filed an FIR against her driver, Amlesh Yogendra Kamat (38). He has now been booked under Sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 337 (causing hurt by negligence) of the IPC.