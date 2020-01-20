'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' trailer out; smashes homophobia with humor
Entertainment
The trailer for the Ayushmann Khurrana's next, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, is out.
The film is a romantic comedy that deals with a homosexual couple played by Khurrana and Kota Factory star Jitendra Kumar.
Taking a leaf out of the quintessential Bollywood love story, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan details a man's struggle to save his lover from being forced into an arranged marriage.
Information
What is the plot of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'?
Set in a small town, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the love story of Kartik (Khurrana) and Aman (Kumar). However, Aman's parents don't agree with their relationship. So, to set him "straight," they arrange his marriage to a woman, played by Pankhuri Awasthy.
Details
Homophobia is the villain in this love story
The trailer offers a glimpse into how Kartik must confront the homophobia that plagues his partner's family and the society to be with the man he loves.
At one point in the trailer, Khurrana's character Kartik tells Aman's father, "Every single day in our lives is a battle. But the battle against the family is the biggest and most dangerous of them all."
Information
Khurrana and Kumar share a kiss in the film's trailer
The trailer also shows that rare event in a Bollywood film where two male Bollywood stars share a kiss and it isn't followed by roaring laughter. The only other time a mainstream movie did so was in the 2013 anthology film Bombay Talkies.
Cast, crew
Film also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta
Apart from Khurrana and Kumar in the lead, the film stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta as Aman's parents.
Notably, both Rao and Gupta had played Khurrana's parents in the 2018 hit comedy Badhaai Ho.
Written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Aanand L. Rai's Colour Yellow Production.
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan releases February 21.
Song
Film features remixed version of Bappi Lahiri's 'Yaar Bina Chain'
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also features Bappi Lahiri's iconic "Yaar Bina Chain," remixed by Tanishk Bagchi and Vayu.
The song was originally a part of the 1985 film Saaheb's soundtrack and featured Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh.
Kewalya told IANS that the song had the "appropriate vibe" for the film.
"It's like a coffee shot for the movie," said the writer-director.
Information
'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' second installment in planned franchise
The film is the second installment in the planned Shubh Mangal franchise. The first installment, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), dealt with erectile dysfunction. Kewalya had previously said that the franchise will handle "taboo subjects in the most light-hearted manner."