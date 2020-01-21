'Jhund': Nagraj Manjule, Amitabh Bachchan's film's teaser out
Entertainment
The first official teaser trailer of acclaimed Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule and Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming sports drama film Jhund is out.
Jhund, based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of an NGO called Slum Soccer, will mark Manjule's first venture into Hindi cinema.
Keeping the mystery quotient alive, the makers have kept Bachchan's look out of the teaser.
Here's more on this.
Details
'Jhund nahi kahiye sir, team kahiye'
The much-awaited teaser opens with a black screen, with voices of bats and chains clinking in the background. It then explodes the iconic voice of Bachchan, who utters, "Jhund nahi kahiye sir, team kahiye."
The screen then cuts to a group of youngsters, walking in a market's alleyway, carrying bats, metal chains, rods, sticks and stones in their hands, seemingly entering a gang fight.
Information
The teaser also introduces Ajay-Atul's electrifying music
The minute-long teaser clubs these fascinating visuals with an electrifying and crescendoing track from music composer duo Ajay-Atul, wherein the group of youngsters is referred to as "Sheron ka jhund" [pride of lions].
Film
Filming for 'Jhund' was wrapped up in August 2019
Directed by Manjule, Jhund throws light on the inspiring journey of NGO founder Vijay Barse.
The film has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nagraj Manjule, and others under the banners of T-series, Tandav Films and Aatpat Production.
Filming for Jhund began in December 2018 in Nagpur and was wrapped up in August 2019.
It is set to release on May 8.
Manjule
Manjule known for films like 'Sairat', 'Fandry', 'The Silence'
Jhund also stars Marathi actors Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru. The film will mark their second collaboration with Manjule, after the critically acclaimed 2016 film Sairat. An actor, writer and director, Manjule is known for realistic films such as Fandry (2013), Sairat, and The Silence.
Sairat was also remade into Hindi film Dhadak (2018), starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.
Information
Who is Vijay Barse?
For the unversed, Vijay Barse is a Nagpur-based retired sports professor, who has rehabilitated countless street kids and youngsters by keeping them off drugs and crime and introducing them to the concept of 'Jhoparpatti football' [slum soccer].