'A world where...': Priyanka Chopra speaks at World Economic Forum
Entertainment
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday participated in a fireside chat at the ongoing World Economic Forum in the Swiss town of Davos.
The actor shared several pictures from the chat, also including other renowned personalities from across the world such as Belgium Deputy Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
Read on to know what she said.
Details
Citizen-led accountability is key to development: Priyanka
Priyanka (37) urged the leaders present at the forum to use their wealth to eradicate poverty, address climate change, and curb inequity by the year 2030.
Citing an example of India's polio eradication initiative, Priyanka explained how, "citizen-led accountability is key to development."
She added, "If countries invest in their people, then they create a population which other people want to invest in".
Quote
'A world where women's success is a basic human right'
Talking about why she wants to bring change, Priyanka said, "I want my kids to grow up in a world where the world leaders have listened to Greta's [Thunberg, teen climate activist] generation."
"(A world) where the climate crisis is contained if not averted, where a woman's ability to succeed is a basic human right and not based on geography and chance," she added.
Instagram Post
Priyanka posted this update from WEF
Dr. Ngozi on behalf of Gavi has vaccinated 86% of the world’s children and has saved over 13 million lives since 2000. She is truly doing God’s work. Dr. Ngozi is an economist, international development expert and the Chair of @gavialliance - an incredible organization that has helped immunize more than 760 million children and saved 13 million lives. The proof is in the numbers, and it's evident that with organizations like Gavi and its amazing partners like @unicef and @who, we can eradicate extreme poverty. 🌎 🤝 #Davos2020
Information
Priyanka has partnered with the Global Goal Live campaign
Notably, Priyanka has partnered with Global Goal Live, a campaign fronted by Global Citizen and management consulting firm Teneo. The campaign, that was agreed upon by all 193 members of United Nations in 2015, aims to address income inequity gap between richest and poorest countries.
Deepika
Meanwhile, Deepika spoke about mental health at WEF
Meanwhile, Priyanka's colleague and actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday received the Crystal Award at WEF, where she spoke about the importance of mental health.
"My love-hate relationship with the (mental) illness has taught me much. To be patient for one, that you are not alone, but most importantly that there is hope," Deepika, who is the founder of Live Love Laugh Foundation, said.