Here's a sneak peek into Priyanka, Nick's $20million worth mansion
The first pictures from actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her singer husband Nick Jonas's luxurious mansion in the Encino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California (USA) are out, and we just can't stop gushing over them.
The couple had recently bought the hilly area house in suburban San Fernando Valley for a whopping $20 million (Rs. 142 crore).
Here are more details on this.
The mansion features 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms
Reportedly, the 3-acre mansion comes with seven bedrooms and eleven bathrooms, and offers stunning views of the valley.
Other swanky features of the house include a large garage, a mirror-walled gymnasium, a movie theater with IMAX-worthy screens, a two-lane bowling alley, a wet bar, an indoor basketball court, and an infinity pool.
Further, the villa features glass windows, plenty of paintings and expensive rugs.
Priyanka, Nick tied the knot in December 2018
Priyanka and Nick purchased the said villa after one year of their marriage. The two had tied the knot in an elaborate affair at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, back in December 2018.
Priyanka currently attending WEF 2020 in Davos, Switzerland
Meanwhile, Priyanka, an ambassador for Global Citizen, is currently in the Swiss town of Davos to attend the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF).
During a fireside chat at the forum on Tuesday, she spoke about the importance of addressing issues such as global poverty and climate change.
She said, "Invest in your people and create a population people want to invest in."
'Want my kids to grow up in a world where...'
"I want my kids to grow up in a world where the world leaders have listened to Greta's [Thunberg] generation, where the climate crisis is contained...where a woman's ability to succeed is a basic human right and not based on geography and chance," Priyanka said.
Priyanka to soon star in 'The White Tiger', 'Citadel'
Separately, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Shonali Bose's film The Sky Is Pink (2019).
She also recently wrapped up shooting for an upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger, and will soon star in Robert Rodriguez's superhero movie We Can Be Heroes, an untitled Indian wedding comedy, and Russo Brothers' planned Amazon series Citadel, also starring Scottish actor Richard Madden.