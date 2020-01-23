Waiting and chilling: Richa Chadha on her wedding plans
Entertainment
Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has finally opened up about her wedding plans with boyfriend Ali Fazal.
In a recent interview with Bombay Times, when inquired about their wedding plans, Richa (33) said that they are in a happy space and "waiting and chilling".
Richa and Ali have been (officially) dating for more than two years now.
Here's more on what she said.
Relationship
Richa, Ali made their relationship official in 2017
Richa and Ali first met on the sets of their 2013 film Fukrey.
They made their relationship official in 2017, as they arrived together at Venice Film Festival for Ali's film Victoria & Abdul.
Since then, they have made countless public appearances together.
They were recently spotted together at Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday bash and the Mumbai event hosted for Amazon boss Jeff Bezos.
Details
However, Richa said they don't plan to get married soon
Talking about their wedding plans, Richa informed the daily, "We don't have time".
"If we were to talk about marriage, it will be like...I don't have dates in March, May is too hot, we are shooting a film in June, it rains too much in July...It will become like a line production job. We're waiting and chilling," she cheekily added.
Quote
'Couldn't have asked for a better man in my life'
Ali also made an appearance for Richa's debut stand-up comedy act on Amazon Prime Video's One Mic Stand.
Speaking about the same, Richa said, "Ali is a sweetheart. He was expected to reach at 8 pm for the show, as I was to perform at 8:30. He showed up at 6:30 with coffee and cookies for everyone. He is extremely supportive."
Quote
It happened organically, Richa said
"It's rare to find like-minded people who share certain core values and have similar interests...Ali is also progressive and liberal. To find someone like that in your industry is rare. Also, we never expected to end up together. It happened organically," Richa further added.
Work
Richa's film 'Panga' to hit the theaters tomorrow
On the work front, Richa is set to feature in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports-drama film Panga, also starring Kangana Ranaut. The film releases tomorrow (Friday, January 24).
She also has films like Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Ghoomketu and Shakeela in the pipeline.
On the other hand, Ali will be seen in Kenneth Branagh's mystery thriller film Death on the Nile (October, 2020).
Instagram Post
Richa recently gave out "free hugs" to strangers
. . . . ...set out to share some 💓 because there’s so much hate in 🌍 atm! Like Martin Luther King said, “Darkness cannot be driven out by darkness, only light can do that ...” I hugged strangers and it was MAGIC! काको you see in the red sari, not only hugged me, she kissed me, and then proceeded to KISS MY FRIEND (the reason her 📱shook) who was helping 🥰🤗😄Made people hug each other too... you see love is contagious ! NOW I WANNA DO THIS EVERY YEAR! May be next year you can join me 💕☮️ Smile. Spread love! प्यार बाँटते चलो! ❤️ Thanks Sagar, UJ and Sajid! You supported my madness 💕 . . PS - I took a lift, had come in a car...from which we were documenting this! #NationalHugDay #Hug #Love #Peace #SpreadLove #BeTheChange
A post shared by therichachadha on