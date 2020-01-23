Harvey Weinstein's trial opens; details of alleged attacks revealed
The sensational trial of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein opened on Wednesday in New York.
Since two 2017 exposés presented a series of allegations of patterned sexual crimes against Weinstein, several women have come forth with their own testimonies against the 67-year-old.
The New York trial pertains to alleged attacks perpetrated by Weinstein on six women.
Here's what happened at the trial.
Trial
Weinstein faces two counts of rape
Reportedly, out of the six women, two form the basis of the case: Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann.
Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to charges by both women.
The testimonies of the remaining four women will be used to portray a pattern of sexual abuse.
Weinstein faces two counts of rape, one count of forced oral sex, and two counts of predatory sexual assault.
Quote
'That man wasn't a Hollywood titan, he was a rapist'
In her opening remarks, Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast said, "Different women, from different places, decades apart faced the same crimes."
Hast, who explicitly detailed the allegations of three women during the trial, added, "At the end of this trial the evidence will be clear that the man seated right there was not a titan in Hollywood, he was a rapist."
Allegations
What are the allegations against Weinstein?
Haleyi, a former production assistant, has alleged that in 2006, Weinstein took her to his New York apartment and forced himself on her. He allegedly yanked out her tampon and performed oral sex on her, leaving her "motionless like a dead fish."
Mann, an aspiring actor, alleged that Weinstein raped her multiple times, once leaving her like a "rag doll" in 2013.
Information
Actor Annabella Sciorra claimed Weinstein 'violently raped' her
Sopranos actor Annabella Sciorra also alleged that Weinstein "violently raped" her at her New York home in the 1990s. However, Sciorra has not been named on the charge sheet as the allegations fall outside the time limit of the statute of limitations.
Arguments
Weinstein's attorney claimed consensual interactions were being relabelled as attacks
Meanwhile, Defense attorney Damon Cheronis presented evidence of consensual interactions between Weinstein and his accusers.
Cheronis claimed that consensual relations were being relabelled as attacks.
The defense even cited email interactions, including one from Mann, which read, "I love you, I always do. But I hate feeling like a booty call. ;)"
Cheronis argued, "That's not how you talk to your predator."
Information
Most victims assaulted by someone they know, argued prosecutor Hast
However, Hast argued that Weinstein's alleged crimes were not "back-alley" attacks by a stranger. She said that most victims are often assaulted by someone they know and even "reach back out to their attacker." She promised to bring an expert to corroborate the same.
Other details
Weinstein faces additional charges in California
The New York trial began on January 6 and could last around six weeks.
Irrespective of whether Weinstein is convicted in this trial, he faces other charges of sexual assault in Los Angeles, California.
These charges include an allegation of rape and another of sexual assault in 2013.
An influential film producer, Weinstein allegedly promised his victims successful careers in Hollywood.