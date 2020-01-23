Deepika Padukone features in Louis Vuitton's new global campaign
Entertainment
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been chosen to endorse the new global collection of luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton.
With this, Deepika (34) has become the first-ever Bollywood actor to feature in a global campaign of the France-based retail giant.
Nicolas Ghesquiere, the brand's creative director, handpicked Deepika to be one among the 24 poster boys and girls for the campaign.
Details
Deepika looks bold in reimagined 'Don't Turn Around' poster
The campaign features the selected celebrities in a series of Vuitton's poster renditions of several pulp horror movies and books.
Deepika features in a reimagined gothic-style poster of Don't Turn Around, a fiction thriller book by Michelle Gagnon, wherein she looks bold and mysterious, dressed in a chequered black-and-white dress, grey overcoat, mini belt bag, and a pair of green quilted boots.
Post
Deepika shared poster on Instagram, Ranveer commented, "Next level!"
Sharing the poster on her Instagram handle, Deepika wrote, "I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Louis Vuitton family! To be a part of Nicholas Ghesquiere's vision for the world's most iconic brand is not only exciting but also very humbling!"
Deepika's husband and actor Ranveer Singh was quick to react to the picture, as he wrote, "Next level!!!!" in the comments section.
Instagram Post
Check out Deepika's post here
I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Louis Vuitton family! To be a part of Nicholas Ghesquière's vision for the world’s most iconic brand is not only exciting but also very humbling! Presenting... #LVprefall20 BOOM!👊🏽 @louisvuitton @nicolasghesquiere #louisvuitton
A post shared by deepikapadukone on
Information
Sophie Turner, Lea Seydoux also part of the campaign
Apart from Deepika, other major stars to feature in Vuitton's Pre-Fall 2020 global campaign include renowned actors from around the world such as Sophie Turner, Lea Seydoux, Alicia Vikander, and Chloe Grace Moretz, among others.
Davos
Recently, Deepika was conferred with the Crystal Award at WEF
Separately, Deepika was on Tuesday conferred with the Crystal Award at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in the Swiss town of Davos, for her contribution towards spreading awareness about mental health.
At the global forum, Deepika opened up about her own struggles with mental health, saying, "My love-hate relationship with (mental) illness has taught me so much."
Work
Deepika to soon feature in Kabir Khan's '83'
On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. The film received impressive reviews but collected Rs. 32.48 crore at the box-office in 10 days.
She will next feature in Kabir Khan's sports drama film '83, also starring Ranveer. The film is set to release on April 10, 2020.