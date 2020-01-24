Swaraj Kaushal calls out Naseeruddin Shah on Twitter; gets criticized
Entertainment
The ongoing debate over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) has left the whole nation divided.
Recently, two of the country's most admired veteran actors got embroiled in an altercation over their contrasting viewpoints regarding these matters.
And, now former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal has pierced into the debate, only to get slammed for it.
Context
What is the Naseeruddin Shah-Anupam Kher controversy all about?
Senior actor Naseeruddin Shah sparked a row after his video interview with The Wire.
In the interview, he talked about a wide range of subjects including the debate over CAA-NRC-NPR. He also referred to his contemporary and fellow actor Anupam Kher as a "clown".
"Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don't think he needs to be taken seriously," Naseeruddin said.
Quote
Sycophancy is in Kher's blood, he can't help it: Naseeruddin
Naseeruddin went on to add, "He is a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NSD [National School of Drama, Delhi] and FTII [Film and Television Institute of India, Pune] can attest to his sycophantic nature. It's in his blood, he can't help it."
Kher
You've lived your entire life in frustration: Kher's sharp reaction
Thereafter, Kher posted a short video on Wednesday, wherein he can be heard saying, "Naseeruddin sa'ab [sir], I do not take you or your words seriously."
"However, I'd like to say that...you've lived your entire life in frustration. You cannot differentiate between the right and the wrong because of things you have been consuming for years (hinting at substance abuse)."
Twitter Post
You can watch Kher's reaction video here
जनाब नसीरुदिन शाह साब के लिए मेरा प्यार भरा पैग़ाम!!! वो मुझसे बड़े है। उम्र में भी और तजुर्बे में भी। मै हमेशा से उनकी कला की इज़्ज़त करता आया हूँ और करता रहूँगा। पर कभी कभी कुछ बातों का दो टूक जवाब देना बहुत ज़रूरी होता। ये है मेरा जवाब। 🙏 pic.twitter.com/M4vb8RjGjj— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 22, 2020
Details
Now, Swaraj Kaushal has pierced into the debate
Now, the latest addition into the ongoing spat between the veterans is late Union Minister Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal.
Swaraj has come out in support of Kher, who has been quite vocal about his support to the central government.
In a series of tweets, Swaraj called out Naseeruddin's comments, hailed Kher and his wife and BJP MP Kirron Kher.
Quote
Kher is an honest, upright and self-made man, Swaraj said
In his tweets, Swaraj referred to Kher as "an honest, upright and a self-made man."
Referring to the exodus of Hindus from Kashmir during during 1989-90, Swaraj said, "Is he (Kher) not entitled to weep out his pain? What is it that you have and Anupam Kher does not have? You think you are a better actor than Anupam Kher? You are sadly mistaken."
Quote
You are an ungrateful, disillusioned man: Swaraj to Naseeruddin
Further, Swaraj lashed out at Naseeruddin, calling him "an ungrateful man."
"This country gave you all the name, fame and money. Yet you are a disillusioned man. You married [actress Ratna Pathak Shah] outside your religion. No one ever said a word. You are being thankless to the country that gave you everything," he wrote.
Twitter Post
You can read Swaraj's tweets here
Anupam is an honest, upright and a self made man. I saw Kirron on stage when she did "Desire under the Elms" in 1971. She was an ace Badminton player. I think she was India Champion. She is M.A (English literature) First Class First. So was her sister Kanwal Thakur Singh.— Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 22, 2020
Information
Twitter users criticized Swaraj for his comments
However, Swaraj's comments did not go down well with a section of Twitter users, with some criticizing him for his remarks that they say reek of "bigotry". We hope that the sanity prevails in the country!
Twitter Post
Marrying outside religion depended on benevolence of Swaraj, asked user
Marrying outside his religion depended on the benevolence of Swaraj Kaushal and gang? Fail to understand the point of this thread except the ridiculous outrage that a Muslim man isn’t suitably ‘grateful’ for doing well in life through his own hard work. https://t.co/bR9XajRe9m— Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) January 23, 2020
Twitter Post
'Naseeruddin married a human he loved, how's that your business'
How does it matter that Naseeruddin Shah ‘married outside’ my his religion? He married a human he loved. How is that your business, you disgusting thing? Did you know your wife, Sushma Swaraj, was totally against Narendra Modi being chosen to lead BJP before the 2014 elections? https://t.co/mfls2ajyFv— Mona Ambegaonkar (@MonaAmbegaonkar) January 23, 2020