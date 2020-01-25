TV actress Sejal Sharma allegedly commits suicide; was 'stressed'
TV actress Sejal Sharma, best known for her role as Simmy Khosla in Star Plus show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, allegedly committed suicide in Mumbai on Friday.
Confirming the news, her co-star Aru K Verma said he was shocked and disclosed he met Sejal just 10 days ago.
Nirbhay Shukla, another co-star, claimed Sejal was "stressed" due to her father's deteriorating health.
What happened
She was found hanging in her house, left note behind
Sejal, who came to Mumbai from Udaipur in 2017, featured in several commercials before getting her big break with the popular show. She was also seen in web series titled Azad Parindey.
According to Sandip Kadam, the senior inspector of Mira Road police station, Sejal was found hanging from the ceiling of the bedroom of the two-room rented flat where she lived.
Details
While friend slept in another room, Sejal took her life
Kadam revealed Sejal lived with a friend and the tragedy happened during the wee hours of Friday.
Sejal's friend was sleeping in another bedroom when the actress used a dupatta to take her life, reports Mumbai Mirror.
According to a PTI report, Sejal wrote in the letter that personal reasons drove her to take the extreme step.
Statement
Nirbhay said Sejal was stressed due to father's ill health
About the shocking incident, Nirbhay told SpotboyE that Sejal was mentally stressed due to her father's health, who got a heart attack some time back.
"Sejal's father was unwell for quite some time; he was suffering from cancer. The heart attack must have shaken her up. I kept following with her and she said he's recovering--- but all is not well," he added.
Conversation
Nirbhay last spoke to Sejal this month
About the last conversation he had with Sejal, Nirbhay said she messaged him in December on his birthday.
"Then I think in January, I spoke to her and we planned to meet. She was also supposed to meet Ayesha Kaduskar who used to play Naina's sister on our show and she was pretty close to her," he went on.
Quote
Difficult to come to terms with the news: Aru
Aru, who essayed the role of Sejal's brother on the show said, "It's very difficult for me to believe since I met her just 10 days ago and we even chatted on WhatsApp on Sunday. I am unable to come to terms with the news."
Condolences
Co-stars remembered Sejal as a chirpy girl
A couple of other TV stars also expressed grief.
Sharing a picture with Sejal, her co-star Jasmin Bhasin wrote on Instagram, "It's unbelievable that you are no more with us, such a happy girl, your presence would just light up any place."
Similarly, TV actress Meera Deosthale wrote, "I wish u would have reached out to anyone and we could have helped u (sic)."
Instagram Post
I will miss you, wrote Jasmin
It's unbelievable that you are no more with us, such a happy girl, your presence would just light up any place, only you know what you were going through that you decided to end your life. I will miss you I wish this would have never happened. Rip @i_sejalsharmaofficial
A post shared by jasminbhasin2806 on
Do you know?
Last month, another TV celebrity ended his life
Sejal's sudden demise comes just weeks after another TV star, Kushal Punjabi, ended his life. In his suicide note, Punjabi reportedly didn't blame anyone for the extreme step but made a mention of the distribution of property among his family.
Suicide prevention
If you are feeling suicidal, seek help
In case you need help or know someone who needs it, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Their number is 022 2754 6669. You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525.
Sneha India Foundation which works 24X7 can be contacted at +914424640050.
Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors and their number is 18602662345.