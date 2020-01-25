Five of the best reality shows on Netflix right now
Entertainment
If you are feeling a bit exhausted from all the sci-fi or drama fiction you have been watching lately and want to indulge in some easy watching that doesn't require a lot of thinking, then it's time for you to try reality TV.
Reality TV mixes casual watching and learning like no other genre.
Here are five of the best reality shows on Netflix.
#1
'Skin Wars'
This quirky reality show, hosted by Rebecca Romijn and judged by RuPaul Charles among others, sheds light on the competitive world of body painting.
The three season-long series tracks the body painting skills of a bunch of contestants pitted against each other in a series of interesting challenges, all vying to win the grand prize of $100,000.
#2
'Nailed It!'
If cooking shows make you feel bad about your humble skills in the kitchen, Nailed It! is for you.
The reality show, which has had three seasons so far, brings on board amateur home bakers with a terrible track record, trying to re-create complicated baking masterpieces.
While the final results are often disastrous, whoever creates the least mess wins the $10,000 prize.
#3
'Queer Eye'
Netflix's reboot of the Bravo Network's makeover series by the same name from the early 2000s, Queer Eye follows a new Fab Five (Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness) as they help people fix their mind, body, and life, in general.
What's more? The popular reality show will bring its 5th season in 2020.
#4
'Dating Around'
Netflix's first original dating show makes its contestants (from a variety of age, race, and sexuality) try their luck at love.
In each episode, one of the participants goes on a spree of five blind dates in New York City, with a mission to find someone worthy of a second date.
From intimate conversations to some surprising accusations, the show has it all!
#5
'Girls Incarcerated'
This 2-season long reality show is a unique take on life in prison.
The series focuses on the lives of teenage girls serving term in two juvenile detention facilities in the US state of Indiana, as they try to turn their lives around for good.
So, what really are you waiting for? Catch on these amazing reality TV shows on Netflix sooner than later.