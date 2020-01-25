Caught on CCTV: Naseeruddin Shah's daughter assaults veterinary clinic employees
Mumbai Police have registered a complaint against actor Heeba Shah for assaulting two employees at an animal welfare clinic in Versova.
Shah, who is the daughter of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, admitted to assaulting the employees, however, she blamed them for starting the fight.
The incident was also caught on CCTV and the footage has been shared with the police.
Here's all that happened.
Details
Shah took two cats for sterilization
On January 16, Shah entered the veterinary clinic, run by The Feline Foundation, with two cats.
The cats belonged to Shah's friend, Supriya Sharma, who had booked an appointment for the pets to be sterilized.
At the clinic, she had an argument with the employees which escalated into an assault.
CCTV footage of the incident shows Shah assaulting the employees before leaving the clinic.
Twitter Post
You can watch the video here
The Versova police have registered a non-cognisable offence against daughter of film actor Naseeruddin Shah actress Heeba Shah for allegedly assaulting two employees of a veterinary clinic.
Clinic’s allegations
'Don't you know who I am?' Shah allegedly told employees
A trustee of The Feline Foundation, Mriidu Khosla, told Mid-Day that Shah arrived at the clinic at 2:50 pm and was asked to wait for five minutes as a surgery was underway.
Khosla claimed Shah turned aggressive after 2-3 minutes, allegedly telling them, "Don't you know who I am? How can you make me wait for so long outside without any assistance?"
Assault
Shah turned aggressive when asked to leave, claims Khosla
Khosla said that when Shah was asked to sign the consent forms, the actor started complaining about the system and turned verbally abusive.
When a staffer asked Shah to leave, the latter slapped and assaulted two female staff members, Khosla alleged.
On January 17, Shah was booked under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).
Shah's defense
They started it, says Shah in defense
Speaking to Mid-Day, Shah admitted to the assault, however, she claimed the employees initiated it.
She said that the gatekeeper initially didn't allow her to enter. When she complained about the gatekeeper to the clinic attendant, they were also allegedly rude to her.
Later, she claimed, a staffer asked her to leave immediately and pushed her.
Information
Shah says she will perhaps file a complaint too
Speaking to The Times of India, Shah also claimed that the preparation room was "unhygienic." She admitted that she felt bad about assaulting the employees, but added, "I have been advised to file a complaint too, and perhaps I will."