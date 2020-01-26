Who all won Padma Shri from film industry?
Entertainment
The Padma Awards 2020 were announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, on Saturday, January 25.
Out of the 141 total recipients, six personalities from the film industry were honored with the Padma Shri.
They include filmmakers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, actor Kangana Ranaut, singers Suresh Wadkar and Adnan Sami, and veteran television actress Sarita Joshi.
Here are more details.
Details
Overwhelmed by so many emotions, Johar said
"It's not very often that I'm at a loss of words," Johar said in a statement on Twitter.
"Overwhelmed by so many emotions right now. Humbled, elated and also thankful for the opportunity to live my dream everyday, to create and to entertain. I know my father would be proud and I wish he was here to share this moment with me," he added.
Padma Shri
Padma Shri is the fourth highest civilian award in India
This year, the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, has been awarded to a total of 118 personalities from a range of fields such as art, literature and education, medicine, trade and industry, sports, public affairs, social work and science and engineering.
Meanwhile, the Padma Bhushan has been conferred to 16 personalities and the Padma Vibhushan to 7 personalities across fields.