First look poster of Ranveer Singh's sports drama '83' out
Bringing an end to the wait, the makers of Kabir Khan's much-anticipated sports drama film '83 have finally released the first look poster of the movie.
The first look was launched amid much fanfare at the popular Sathyam Cinemas in Chennai.
The upcoming film is based on India's maiden victory at the Cricket World Cup back in the year 1983.
Kamal Haasan, Kapil Dev present at Chennai launch event
The Saturday evening event in Chennai turned out to be a grand affair, as it marked the presence of director Kabir Khan, the entire cast of the film, veteran actor Kamal Haasan, former India captain Kapil Dev, among others.
While the makers had been sharing the first look of each character since days, the final first look, showcasing all the characters, came out yesterday.
Ranveer shared the first look poster on Instagram
Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share a video of the posters, which has all the individual character posters followed by the full poster. The final poster, led by Ranveer, showcases all the players of the World Cup-winning squad, performing their signature cricketing moves.
Ranveer and boys went through rigorous training for '83'
Notably, Ranveer, accompanied by fellow actors of '83 went through rigorous training for the ambitious sports film.
In fact, as part of the preparation, Ranveer even lived with Kapil at his residence in Delhi.
Further, the team of '83 also practiced the game at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, along with Kapil and former cricketers Balwinder Sandhu and Yashpal Sharma.
Ranveer to play Kapil Dev, Deepika to portray Romi Bhatia
Directed by Kabir Khan (New York, Bajrangi Bhaijaan) and bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment, '83 chronicles the journey of the Indian squad's victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.
Filming for the movie began in June 2019 and was wrapped up in October.
While Ranveer will be seen essaying Kapil's role, his wife, Deepika Padukone, will portray the former India captain's wife, Romi Bhatia.
'83' to hit the theaters on April 10
The other members of the ensemble cast include Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Jatin Sarna, Boman Irani, and Pankaj Tripathi, among others.
The film is set to release on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna to present Tamil and Telugu versions
The dubbed version of '83 (originally in Hindi) will be released in Tamil and Telugu. While Kamal Haasan will present the Tamil version under his banner Raajkamal Films International, Nagarjuna Akkineni will bring forth the Telugu version under the Annapurna Studios banner.
