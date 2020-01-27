Michelle Obama wins Grammy award for 'Becoming' audiobook
Entertainment
The former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama added yet another feather in her cap, as she won her maiden Grammy award.
Obama (56) took home the coveted trophy in the spoken-word category for the audiobook rendition of her own 2018 bestselling memoir Becoming, at the 62nd Grammy awards held on Sunday in Los Angeles, California.
Here are more details on this.
Details
Michael Diamond-Adam Horovitz and John Waters also among nominees
The first-ever black First Lady beat out Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz's Beastie Boy Book and filmmaker/writer John Waters's Mr. Know-It-All, to grab the highest music honor.
Other nominations in the category were Sekou Andrews & the String Theory by spoken-word poet Sekou Andrews, and I.V. Catatonia by classically trained pianist Eric Alexandrakis, who chronicled his journey as a two-time cancer survivor.
Fact
Obamas' Grammy tally rises to 3
The latest win takes the Obama household's Grammy tally to three. Michelle Obama's husband and former President of the US Barack Obama has already won two Grammy awards for his books.
The 44th President had won the spoken-word Grammy in the year 2006 for his recording of Dreams From My Father and another one in 2008 for The Audacity of Hope.
Book
More than 10 million copies of 'Becoming' sold out
In the bestselling memoir Becoming, Obama talks about her origins, her time in the White House, her public health campaign and her relationship with her husband and children.
The book, published by Crown in 2018, was an instant hit. In fact, it sold more than 725,000 copies on its first day.
By March 2019, the book reportedly sold over 10 million copies.
Information
Clintons, Jimmy Carter have also won Grammy awards
Apart from the Obamas, the other fellow former White House dwellers who boast of a Grammy win include President Bill Clinton, who won twice and was nominated twice; President Jimmy Carter who won thrice, and Former First Lady Hillary Clinton, who has one Grammy statue.