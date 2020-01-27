Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish sweeps awards; Stars remember Kobe Bryant
The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles last night.
The awards honor the best music artists, recordings, and compositions in a total of 84 categories.
This year, the awards ceremony was hosted by singer Alicia Keys, who has 15 Grammys under her belt.
Here are some highlights from last night's awards ceremony.
Most wins
Billie Eilish won 5 Grammys, swept top 4 categories
Teen artist Billie Eilish swept the 2020 Grammys, taking home the awards for the four coveted categories: Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Bad Guy," Album of the Year for "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," and Best New Artist.
Eilish's "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" also won the Best Pop Vocal Album.
Other wins
Eilish's brother Finneas also won 5 Grammys
Eilish's elder brother, music producer Finneas, also won five Grammys, tying with his sister.
Meanwhile, Lizzo, who led the nominations with 8 mentions, took home three Grammys—Best Pop Solo Performance for "Truth Hurts," Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Jerome," and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You (Deluxe).
Lizzo tied at three wins with Gary Clark Jr., John Greenham, and Rob Kinelski.
Information
Michelle Obama now has a Grammy too!
Former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, also won a Grammy. Obama took home the award in the Best Spoken Word Album for her audiobook "Becoming." Notably, former US President Barack Obama had also won two Grammys for his audiobooks in the past.
Kobe Bryant tribute
Stars pay tribute to late NBA star Kobe Bryant
Moments before the Grammys were held, the tragic news of the death of American basketball star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna emerged.
Stars turned the 2020 Grammys into a tribute for Bryant, with Lizzo opening the show saying, "This is for Kobe."
Artists Lil Nas X to DJ Khaled and even host Alicia Keys all dedicated their performances to Bryant.
Information
Priyanka Chopra also paid tribute to Bryant
Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra also walked the red carpet with "24" (Bryant's jersey number) painted on her nails. She also wrote a note for Bryant and his family on Instagram later. The Jonas brothers reportedly wore purple ribbons to remember Bryant
Instagram Post
You can view Chopra's full post here
Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. 💔 #RIP #KobeBryant #RIPMamba
