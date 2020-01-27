Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor to star in 'The Intern' adaptation
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is all set to feature in and co-produce an Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film The Intern.
The film will also star veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.
The movie, planned to be released in 2021, will be jointly produced by Deepika's Ka Productions, Warner Bros. India, and producer Sunir Kheterpal's AZURE Entertainment.
Information
Thrilled to present my next, Deepika wrote on Twitter
The announcement about the upcoming project was made by both Deepika and Rishi on their respective Twitter handles. Sharing the news, Deepika wrote, "Thrilled to present my next! An Indian adaptation of The Intern...See you at the movies!"
Twitter Post
Details
Cannot wait to begin this journey, Deepika said
Talking about the project, Deepika told the media, "The Intern is an intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace; a story that I believe is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment."
"I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy-drama (film) and this story fits in seamlessly. I cannot wait to begin this journey," she added.
Quote
Excited to be a part of this heart-warming story: Rishi
Meanwhile, Rishi said in a statement, "The Intern is a very relevant film for the present-day Indian workplace milieu and it showcases human relationships beautifully. I am very excited to be working with Deepika and being a part of this heart-warming story."
Original film
'The Intern' (2015) starred Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway
Written and directed by Nancy Meyers, The Intern (2015) starred legendary actor Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in lead roles.
The film revolved around a 70-year-old retired widower (De Niro) who joins as a senior intern at a rapidly-growing online fashion start-up founded by a young woman (Hathaway).
Although the film received mixed reviews, it was a box-office hit, grossing around $195 million.
Do you know?
Deepika's production spree continues
Notably, the 2021 release will mark Deepika's third movie as a producer, after the recently-released Chhapaak and upcoming sports film '83. Deepika's last film Chhapaak, which released earlier this month, received impressive reviews and has so far collected Rs. 35 crore at the box-office.