Priyanka Chopra trolled for Grammys dress; fellow celebrities support her
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas stole the show at the 62nd annual Grammy awards held on Sunday in Los Angeles, California (USA), as she arrived with husband and singer Nick Jonas, donning a white Ralph and Lauren fringe detailing gown.
Although Priyanka (37) was praised by some for her bold look, many criticized the actress for her dress, which they asserted was risque.
Details
Priyanka's pictures invited many hate comments
For the uninitiated, Priyanka's gown had a rather long neckline, all the way open to her navel, which she adorned with a diamond stud.
However, Priyanka's pictures on social media invited many hate comments, with some users calling her an "embarrassment" and terming her dress as "too much".
One particular user wrote, "She puts Indian women to shame such embarrassment wearing such dress (sic)."
Instagram Post
This is the dress that we are talking about
A post shared by priyankachopra on
Support
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Kaitlyn Bristowe came out in Priyanka's support
While Priyanka didn't respond to the trolls, fellow celebrities like actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Canadian television actress Kaitlyn Bristowe (The Bachelorette) slammed the trolls for posting hate comments against Priyanka.
On a social media post by the People magazine featuring the Jonas family, Bristowe appreciated Priyanka and took down trolls, writing, "Beautiful powerful women. Disgusting comments from sad women."
Suchitra
You go girl and keep rocking, Suchitra wrote to Priyanka
On the other hand, Suchitra, in a reply to designer Wendell Rodricks's sarcastic post about Priyanka's dress, wrote, "I think the fact that Priyanka is not trying to hide her belly with her clutch is what makes this pic so beautiful. Makes her the rockstar she is (sic)"
"Her confidence an inspiration to every woman...You go girl and keep rocking it (sic)," she added.
Instagram Post
You can read Suchitra's full post here
Was so upset to see this post on insta by Wendel Rodrigues who's work I otherwise have a modicum of respect for I think the fact that Priyanka is not trying to hide her belly with her clutch is what makes this pic so beautiful. Makes her the rockstar she is. Her confidence an inspiration to every woman Women have been so enslaven by men's opinion of how women should look this photograph of Priyanka to me at the world's most publicized event is the height of liberation. You go girl and keep rocking it. I was never a fan of the lady but this pic has surely made me one So dear men. We are not ur pre pubescent hipless perverted fantasy or your teenage gay boy flat chested contortion. We are real women, we have breasts, we have fat we have water retention and we rock and roll Because ...we are finally allowing ourselves as God intended us to be. Not how men fantasized us to be. We are flesh and blood and and glorious rolls of it. It gets even more beautiful when we have babies and the rolls grow - in direct adverse proportion to the dark areas in your primitive brain So dear ugly men get this. We are not our bodies We are our abilities. We are our talent. We are our own rock stars Would anybody have dared comment on a mans belly or appearance like this? God knows we see grotesque images of them everyday and all the time More power to you #PriyankaChopra. I'm going to flash my flabby baby stretch marks with confidence tomorow thanks to you. And may every girl and woman in the world grow your confidence too . Bless you ❤️
A post shared by suchitrapublic on
Information
Jonas Brothers put an electrifying performance at the Grammys
Meanwhile, at the Grammy award function, the Jonas Brothers, which comprises Nick and his brothers Joe and Kevin, put an electrifying performance. They sang a new song Five More Minutes and their single titled What A Man Gotta Do.
Work
On the work front for Priyanka
Separately, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Shonali Bose's film The Sky Is Pink (2019).
She has also wrapped up shooting for an upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger, and will soon star in Robert Rodriguez's superhero movie We Can Be Heroes, an untitled Indian wedding comedy, and Russo Brothers' planned Amazon series Citadel, also starring Richard Madden.