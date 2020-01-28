Watch: Angry Salman Khan snatches phone from fan at airport
Just when you start thinking that Salman Khan could not get more arrogant, the actor proves otherwise, courtesy his rude public behavior.
In another such instance, the 54-year-old snatched the mobile phone of a fan, trying to click a selfie with him at the Goa Airport, this morning.
Khan arrived in Goa for the shoot of his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
The video of the incident has gone viral
Now, the video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
In the video, Khan can be seen exiting the airport, when an eager fan tries to take a selfie with the star.
As he reaches close to the man trying to take the picture, a visibly angry Khan snatches away the mobile phone and walks off towards his car.
Man identified as a ground staffer working with an airline
The man was later identified as a ground staff member working with an airline, PTI reported. However, no formal complaint about the matter has been reported, said a senior official at the airport.
You can watch the video here
The internet remained divided over the incident
As is always the case with such scenarios, social media users remained divided over the incident. While Bhai's fans defended him, saying that the man should have taken his permission before clicking a picture, others said that Khan's behavior was "bad" and "rude"
Last year, Khan slapped a security guard at 'Bharat' screening
However, this is not the first time that Khan's questionable public behavior has come to the fore.
In June last year, he slapped one of the security guards, while walking out of a screening event of his film Bharat (2019), reportedly because the guard had mishandled a certain fan.
Several videos of the incident had gone viral back then.
Khan's film 'Radhe' to release this Eid
Khan is currently in Goa for the filming of his much-awaited Eid flick Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
The action-thriller film, directed by Prabhu Deva, also stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani, and Jackie Shroff, among others.
It is scheduled to release on May 22.
Meanwile, Khan also has movies like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2, both releasing next year.