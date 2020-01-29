Shah Rukh Khan's Pakistani cousin Noor Jehan passes away
Entertainment
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's cousin Noor Jehan passed away in Peshawar (Pakistan), her family told media on Tuesday. She was 52.
Noor had been battling cancer for some time, her younger brother Mansoor Ahmed confirmed.
A paternal cousin of Khan, Noor was a resident of Mohallah Shah Wali Qataal area, close to Peshawar's Qissa Khwani Bazaar.
May her soul rest in peace.
Details
Noor had served as a district and town councilor
She had made it to headlines when she filed her nomination papers to contest the 2018 Pakistani general elections as an independent candidate from the provincial Assembly PK-77 seat, before withdrawing her candidature at the last moment.
She wanted to "work for women's empowerment and focus on the problems in the constituency."
Relations
Noor visited India twice to meet Khan in 1997, 2011
According to Noor's husband Asif Burhan, Khan's father and Noor's father were siblings and she occasionally conversed with Khan on phone.
She had visited India twice to meet Khan in 1997 and 2011. During her first visit, she was accompanied by her husband.
On the other hand, Khan had also visited Noor's family in Peshawar along with his parents twice, during his childhood.
Twitter Post
Here is an old picture of Noor and Khan together
Shah Rukh Khan ( @iamsrk ) with his cousin Noor Jehan and her husband .#shahrukh #srk pic.twitter.com/1WqlihttFA— ✍❤ THE KINGs CLUB ❤ (@SRKFC1) March 31, 2014
Work
Khan hasn't signed any film in a long time
Khan, on the work front, was seen on the silver screen in Aanand L Rai's comedy-drama movie Zero (December 2018), also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. However, the film turned out to be a box-office debacle.
Since then, there have been countless rumors about him signing a film or the other, but he has not given any official confirmation yet.