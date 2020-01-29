Rangoli mocks Alia for sending flowers to Kangana; she reacts
After news broke that actor Kangana Ranaut would be honored with the Padma Shri this year, congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities started pouring in.
One of the first ones to congratulate Kangana was her contemporary Alia Bhatt, who apparently sent her a bouquet as a congratulatory gesture.
But, in response, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel chose to mock her, to which Alia has now reacted.
Like every year, Padma awardees were announced on January 25
Like every year, the Government of India announced Padma awardees on January 25. Apart from Kangana, five other personalities from film industry made it to the coveted list, including filmmaker Karan Johar, producer Ekta Kapoor, singers Suresh Wadkar, Adnan Sami, and veteran actress Sarita Joshi.
Mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai: Rangoli's sarcastic post
Taking a picture of the bouquet sent by Alia, Rangoli put it on her Twitter account with a sarcastic caption.
The caption read, "Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai" [Translated: Look, Alia has also sent flowers. I don't know about Kangana but I am really enjoying it].
You can read Rangoli's tweet here
Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool 💐 bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai 😁 pic.twitter.com/kvnxgd0uJW— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 26, 2020
Let them react the way they want to, Alia said
Now, reacting on Rangoli's comments, a poised Alia said that she is unfazed by them. "Let them react the way they want to. I am happy for Kangana," she said, while speaking to Bollywood Hungama.
From KJo's "puppet" to "mediocre" acting: Kangana's attacks on Alia
Rangoli and Kangana have often targeted Alia, calling her a member of Bollywood's "nepotism gang".
Kangana had once termed Alia as Karan Johar's "puppet", stating that she had advised Alia to "have a voice of her own".
Kangana was also critical of Alia's performance in 2019 musical drama film Gully Boy, saying that she felt "embarrassed" upon being compared with Alia.
On the work front for Alia and Kangana
Separately, on the work front, Alia has four releases this year, including her father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, SS Rajamouli's Telugu film RRR, Ayan Mukerji's ambitious superhero movie Brahmastra, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period film Gangubai Kathiawadi.
On the other hand, Kangana, who last appeared in Panga, will soon be seen in late actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa's biopic titled Thalaivi, and Dhaakad, both releasing this year.