Priyanka Chopra may star in Keanu Reeves's 'Matrix 4': Report
Entertainment
Global icon and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is likely to join the cast of the much-awaited untitled fourth film in the Matrix franchise, Variety reports.
The movie also stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris.
The film, produced by Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow, is being directed by series co-creator Lana Wachowski.
Here are more details on this.
Film
Filming for 'Matrix 4' to soon start in California
While Reeves, Carrie-Anne, and Jada Pinkett Smith will reprise their roles as Neo, Trinity and Niobe, details about Priyanka's plausible role are being kept under wraps.
According to Variety, the other cast members have been busy with fight training for sci-fiction/action film for weeks now.
Reportedly, filming will soon start in Northern California.
Matrix 4 is set to release on May 21, 2021.
Franchise
The 'Matrix' series has so far seen three releases
Created by The Wachowskis (sisters Lana and Lilly), the Matrix series boast of a cult following.
The series has so far seen three releases, beginning with The Matrix (1999), followed by two sequels- The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both of which released in 2003.
The franchise follows a dystopian premise of human entities living in a simulated reality.
Other projects
Meanwhile, Priyanka has several other projects lined up
She is set to star in an upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger, Robert Rodriguez's superhero movie We Can Be Heroes, an untitled Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, and Russo Brothers' Amazon series Citadel, also starring Richard Madden.
She is also executive-producing an Amazon series on Indian pre-wedding ceremony of 'Sangeet', with husband Nick Jonas.
Information
Priyanka recently made an appearance at the Grammys
Priyanka recently made a dashing appearance at 62nd annual Grammy awards held on Sunday in Los Angeles, where her singer husband Nick Jonas put an electrifying performance with brothers Joe and Kevin. The Jonas Brothers sang Five More Minutes and What A Man Gotta Do.