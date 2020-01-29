Goa NSUI wants Salman banned after actor snatches fan's phone
Entertainment
After a video of Bollywood actor Salman Khan snatching a fan's phone away went viral, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has demanded a ban on the 54-year-old actor in Goa.
The NSUI wrote to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant seeking a ban on Khan from entering Goa unless he issues a public apology for his behavior.
What happened
Salman snatched fan's phone while latter tried clicking selfie
On Tuesday morning, Khan landed at the Goa International Airport in Dabolim.
As Khan was exiting the airport, an Airport Authority of India (AAI) official walking ahead of him tried to click a selfie with the actor.
A furious Khan then snatched the airport official's phone and walked off.
A video of the incident went viral and the actor was widely criticized.
Twitter Post
Bollywood actor Mr Salman Khan snatches mobile phone of fan who tried to click selfie with him at Goa airport... reports @thakur_shivangi pic.twitter.com/tW6FH12yyi— Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) January 28, 2020
NSUI's letter
Goa NSUI President wrote to CM seeking ban on Khan
According to IANS, the NSUI—Congress party's student wing—has now demanded an apology from the actor.
In a letter to the Goa CM, state NSUI President Ahraz Mulla asked the former to demand an apology from Khan for "disgracing a fan publicly."
If Khan fails to apologize, Mulla called for "such violent actors with a bad track record" to be disallowed from entering Goa henceforth.
BJP's response
Goa BJP also condemned Khan's behavior
Not just the NSUI, the Bharatiya Janata Party also condemned the incident.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Goa BJP General Secretary and former MP Narendra Sawaikar asked Khan to tender an "unconditional apology."
"Being a celebrity, people and your fans will take selfies in public places. Your attitude and behavior is most deplorable. You have to tender an unconditional public apology @BeingSalmanKhan," he tweeted.
Twitter Post
Being a celebrity, people your fans will take selfies in public places. Your attitude behaviour is most deplorable. You have to tender an unconditional public apology. @BeingSalmanKhan https://t.co/vt6YmRgf98— Narendra Sawaikar नरेंद्र सावईकर (@NSawaikar) January 28, 2020
History
Last year, too, Khan was seen misbehaving with guards
To recall, this is not the first time that Khan's questionable public behavior has come to the fore.
In June last year, he slapped one of the security guards, while walking out of a screening event of his film Bharat (2019), reportedly because the guard had mishandled a certain fan.
Several videos of the incident had gone viral back then.