Ajay Devgn unveils his first look from sports film 'Maidaan'
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn is on a roll.
On Thursday, the 50-year-old actor, whose latest and 100th film Tanhaji is nailing it at the box-office, shared his much-awaited first look from upcoming sports-drama film Maidaan.
The movie, being directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (Badhaai Ho, 2018), is inspired from the golden era of Indian national football team, spearheaded by the then-coach Syed Abdul Rahim.
Devgn to portray celebrated football coach Syed Abdul Rahim
Devgn, who's set to portray Syed Abdul Rahim on big screen, shared two impressive posters of the film on his social-media handles.
In the first poster, Devgn as the celebrated coach/manager, can be seen sporting a bushy moustache and a loose t-shirt.
He captioned the post as, "Yeh kahaani hai Indian football ke Golden phase ki aur uske sabse badey aur successful coach ki."
Syed Abdul Rahim
Abdul Rahim is regarded as the architect of Indian football
Hyderabad-born Abdul Rahim, widely regarded as the architect of modern Indian football, was the coach/manager of the Indian national football team and led the squad from 1950 to 1963.
He guided India to victory at two Asian Games tournaments, in the years 1951 and 1962.
Under his guidance, Team India also reached the coveted semi-finals spot at the Melbourne Olympics in 1956.
'Badlav lane ke liye ek akela kafi hota hai'
In the second poster, Devgn, dressed in a loose shirt and pants, can be seen kicking off a football, while carrying a slight smile on his face. The post is captioned, "Badlav lane ke liye ek akela bhi kafi hota hai".
'Maidaan' to release on November 27
The filming for Maidaan began in August last year.
The movie, co-produced by ZEE Studios and Boney Kapoor, also stars National Award-winning actress Priyamani, who is cast as the female lead opposite Devgn.
The screenplay and the dialogs of the film have been penned by Saiwyn Quadras (Neerja), and Ritesh Shah, respectively.
Maidaan is set to hit the theaters on November 27, this year.
Devgn to also star in 'RRR' and 'Bhuj'
Devgn was last seen on the silver screen in period film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which has minted over a whopping Rs. 235 crore at the box-office. He also has films like RRR (extended cameo role) and Bhuj: The Pride of India, in the pipeline.